Because we have dual ducking going on, Ank's floated move to HW provides a simple way to solve the problem.



Just have Jones relinquish the HW belt after Stipe, promote Aspinall to full champ and then have him defend against Ank. Better than a rematch with Volkov.



Then just create a Bullshit Made-up Fiction belt like the other BMF belt for Jones and Alex to fight over - it's not like they need a real belt to sell that fight.



Allows Jones and Poatan to continue to duck their challengers, gets both ducked guys a proper title shot and allows U Fight Cheap to get its big fight.



Everybody wins.