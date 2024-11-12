  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Magomed Ankalaev: "I WILL Beat Alex Pereira AFTER I Can Beat Jon Jones"

Because we have dual ducking going on, Ank's floated move to HW provides a simple way to solve the problem.

Just have Jones relinquish the HW belt after Stipe, promote Aspinall to full champ and then have him defend against Ank. Better than a rematch with Volkov.

Then just create a Bullshit Made-up Fiction belt like the other BMF belt for Jones and Alex to fight over - it's not like they need a real belt to sell that fight.

Allows Jones and Poatan to continue to duck their challengers, gets both ducked guys a proper title shot and allows U Fight Cheap to get its big fight.

Everybody wins.
 
Alex would still have a better shot at a fight with Jon than Ank. Even coming off of a loss.
 
Alex would still have a better shot at a fight with Jon than Ank. Even coming off of a loss.
If he actually utilizes his wrestling Ank vs Jones would be a hell of a fight or even Tom. Jon nor Tom has ever faced any dagistani fighters, i doubt he'd be able to take him down.
 
True, according to some mongs at ringside but more debatable in actual terms.

And he did far more damage to Jan than the guy that is ducking him was able to do.
You mean the guy who signed to fight him at UFC 300? He's ducking? Because the facts show it was Ank who didn't want that fight.
 
You mean the guy who signed to fight him at UFC 300? He's ducking? Because the facts show it was Ank who didn't want that fight.
Yes.

You Poatan fluffers certainly are a strange delusional bunch, perpetually stuck in the past. It's not April any more. It's very clear who is ducking who. Obviously Ank isn't 'ducking' a title shot - that's nonsensical.

Ank wants the fight. Poatan is quacking all over the place making all kinds of ridiculous statements trying to justify avoiding the fight. Those are the facts.
 
Yes.

You Poatan fluffers certainly are a strange delusional bunch, perpetually stuck in the past. It's not April any more. It's very clear who is ducking who. Obviously Ank isn't 'ducking' a title shot - that's nonsensical.

Ank wants the fight. Poatan is quacking all over the place making all kinds of ridiculous statements trying to justify avoiding the fight. Those are the facts.
He's definitely played his duck of Anakalaev a lot smarter than Jones played his duck of Aspinall.
 
If he actually utilizes his wrestling Ank vs Jones would be a hell of a fight or even Tom. Jon nor Tom has ever faced any dagistani fighters, i doubt he'd be able to take him down.
It could be good. I'm not sold on Ank being some wrestling phenom, but he has good TDD and I don't think Jon has the TDs he did in his 20s.

I'm just talking about the promotion. Alex is a huge star and Alex going for a 3rd belt. even if he loses his LHW title. is a bigger promotional angle than some guy with a Khabib beard that the casuals have never heard of.
 
Ankalaev at heavyweight stylistically matches up fairy well..

If He Beats Alex, you guys think he can make a run at Heavyweight vs Jones/Stipe/Tom?

I hope he's learned to check calf kicks because Jones will tear him up if not....
 
