Alex would still have a better shot at a fight with Jon than Ank. Even coming off of a loss.
You mean the guy who signed to fight him at UFC 300? He's ducking? Because the facts show it was Ank who didn't want that fight.True, according to some mongs at ringside but more debatable in actual terms.
And he did far more damage to Jan than the guy that is ducking him was able to do.
He's definitely played his duck of Anakalaev a lot smarter than Jones played his duck of Aspinall.Yes.
You Poatan fluffers certainly are a strange delusional bunch, perpetually stuck in the past. It's not April any more. It's very clear who is ducking who. Obviously Ank isn't 'ducking' a title shot - that's nonsensical.
Ank wants the fight. Poatan is quacking all over the place making all kinds of ridiculous statements trying to justify avoiding the fight. Those are the facts.
If he actually utilizes his wrestling Ank vs Jones would be a hell of a fight or even Tom. Jon nor Tom has ever faced any dagistani fighters, i doubt he'd be able to take him down.
Ankalaev at heavyweight stylistically matches up fairy well..
If He Beats Alex, you guys think he can make a run at Heavyweight vs Jones/Stipe/Tom?
