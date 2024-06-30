  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Magical Thinking Destroys Fighters

Look at Tony Ferguson, Diego Sanchez, and now Jiri Prochazka. When a fighter starts putting too much faith in their "spirit" their ability to make an honest evaluation of their actual technical weaknesses and physical differences goes right out the window. They start spending a lot of time doing dumb stuff they see in entertainment and thinking they have a destiny. Their training starts to resemble movie training montages like in Blood Sport and Karate Kid. The staredown kind of told the story. Pereira was looking AT Jiri. Jiri was looking at himself looking at Pereira. One is there for a real battle, the other is there for top 10 anime battles. Interestingly, Alex Pereira practices a shamanic warrior tradition from his indigenous culture and it doesn't seem to interfere whatsoever with his fundamental combat preparation. I wonder if Prochazka is at a disadvantage having to invent that culture for himself piecemeal out of pop culture depictions of warriorhood.
 
Jiri has done Ayahuasca half a dozen times and has actively pursued some pretty advanced spiritual practices. So, I would say he's far more advanced into traditional wisdom than you're giving him credit for.


Comparing him to Ferguson and Diego, here is awful, these are guys who get sucked in by woo woo spiritual nonsense.


That's very different from core traditions that actually do have a lot of power in them.

Magical thinking helps more than hurts, you just aren't as aware of the countless cases that aren't publicised in combat sports or athletes in general.
 
I agree.. Poatan draws powers from his ancestor spirits - from his own culture...

Jiri is not a samurai, nor are his ancestors...

P.S. But Jiri got very far in UFC and Poatan seems to be his cryptonite - just too technical and devastating of a striker
 
kuroro said:
Their training starts to resemble movie training montages like in Blood Sport and Karate Kid
Hey, watch what you're saying, pal, or Frank Dux will jump out of a forest and beat you up with a trophy.
 
kuroro said:
Look at Tony Ferguson, Diego Sanchez, and now Jiri Prochazka. When a fighter starts putting too much faith in their "spirit" their ability to make an honest evaluation of their actual technical weaknesses and physical differences goes right out the window. They start spending a lot of time doing dumb stuff they see in entertainment and thinking they have a destiny. Their training starts to resemble movie training montages like in Blood Sport and Karate Kid. The staredown kind of told the story. Pereira was looking AT Jiri. Jiri was looking at himself looking at Pereira. One is there for a real battle, the other is there for top 10 anime battles. Interestingly, Alex Pereira practices a shamanic warrior tradition from his indigenous culture and it doesn't seem to interfere whatsoever with his fundamental combat preparation. I wonder if Prochazka is at a disadvantage having to invent that culture for himself piecemeal out of pop culture depictions of warriorhood.
The problem is Jiri Isn't committed enough.

When he heads out to his cabin in the forest, he will need to take it to the next level

