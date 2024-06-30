Magical Thinking Destroys Fighters

Look at Tony Ferguson, Diego Sanchez, and now Jiri Prochazka. When a fighter starts putting too much faith in their "spirit" their ability to make an honest evaluation of their actual technical weaknesses and physical differences goes right out the window. They start spending a lot of time doing dumb stuff they see in entertainment and thinking they have a destiny. Their training starts to resemble movie training montages like in Blood Sport and Karate Kid. The staredown kind of told the story. Pereira was looking AT Jiri. Jiri was looking at himself looking at Pereira. One is there for a real battle, the other is there for top 10 anime battles. Interestingly, Alex Pereira practices a shamanic warrior tradition from his indigenous culture and it doesn't seem to interfere whatsoever with his fundamental combat preparation. I wonder if Prochazka is at a disadvantage having to invent that culture for himself piecemeal out of pop culture depictions of warriorhood.