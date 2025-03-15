Teddy Atlas criticizes Poatan's walk out and stillness

In his recent video, he said that the way Alex walks to the octagon, limping and pretending to throw an arrow, like if he were a hunter, and then, standing in there motionless, blinking occasionally and all... He said that he says to his fighters to not act like a hunter, to show that they are excited and nervous, by moving around. And that Pereira doing that, he looks like the maniac from No Country for Old Men, as if he were trying to crush his opponent by looking at them, trying to show he is the hunter or a bully... And that stillness is not favourable, that motion should be used in that time to warm up their body.



Pereira said way before in podcasts though that he doesn't do that to intimidate the opponent, that many times before, in Glory too, opponents wouldn't engage in looking at him... It's just his way of relieving tension, actually, trying to clear his mind and focus on the fight, kind of trying to be still and comfortable in the environment.



Jiri Prochakza in the Joe Rogan podcast, as well as in other interviews, has a similar mentality, in the sense he says that no matter if the opponents are looking at him or not, that he likes to "channel that energy" by being still, not moving around the cage, and just being focused and blocking himself from anything outside the cage...



What do you think? Like, I think that's a lame take from Teddy. "He's acting like a maniac, like a crazy man instead of warming up himself..." ... I think like Jiri said, every fighter has their own way to feel well and peaceful before a battle, and that he always likes to stay quiet to calm himself and clear his mind.