Live music

Hate the game, not the player.
I was thinking the other day...
As far as music is concerned I always preferred to listen to the more "underground" artists (no matter the genre), but as far as live performances are concerned, I feel that the "big ones" are doing it better (which is understood as they have much more money).
What I mean. My first ever concert I attended were Cannibal Corpse in 1994 (my friends mother took us and yes, I am that old). But if I had to choose Metallica in 2009 or Cannibal Corpse in 1994, my answer would be Metallica every time, even though I was a huge Cannibal Corpse fan in my teens and never listened to Metallica that much.
What about you, my fellow sherbros? Do you like going to concerts?
