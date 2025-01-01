Listen to how people in 1959 spoke. people are clearly getting dumber decade by decade

I think about this A LOT



I think. Whats really happening is. Dumb oeople are getting dumber and smart are getting smarter.



Lets face it. If you work in a machine shop or do construction do you NEED To be smart? I dont think as much as you think to make a LOT of money. Ive met people who are basically illiterate, who happened to be born with huge muscles, who make 100k because they have a strong skeleton and can work 16 hour shifts back to back. That is a VALUABLE skill. You think the average office worker can do that? No.



Being book smart is NOT attractive to women. Nerds DO NOT get tons of ass, thats kind of like the stereotype. Athletes frat boys and trust fund babies get ass. Nerds have to go to WORK and PAY FOR IT.



Option 1: go to school. Spend 18 years more or less studying. Go to an above average school. Get a decent acholarship. If you are lucky, You will graduate with 50k debt at 11% interest and have to compete with the entire world for a job that pays 50k. Pay high rent because office jobs are in the high rent areas.



Option 2: be born big and dumb. Take steroids at age 16. Get a job in machine shop at age 19. Drink energy drinks every day and work 80 hours a week. Make 90k a year. Have a million job offers. At age 25 you have made 500k and no debt.



I think, it is simple economics. Lets face it, if you're regular smart or above average smart you aint getting a 300k job at google. Those people are born that smart. If you're LUCKY being smart will land you in HUGE amounts of debt that will take DECADES to pay off. If youre lucky.



If the economy and natural selection do not reward intelligence why become intelligent?