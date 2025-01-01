Listen to how people in 1959 spoke. people are clearly getting dumber decade by decade

Wilmer Digreux
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2023
- Messages
- 1,988
- Reaction score
- 3,767
rod serling was prob like 20 there. ppl looked older back then too
now wat we got?
dumber adn dumber
He was 35.rod serling was prob like 20 there. ppl looked older back then too
He was 35.
If the economy and natural selection do not reward intelligence why become intelligent?
Before Internet village idiots were village idiots and were treated as such. Now they can find a community of idiots online to be validated (flat earthers are a good example of this) or even become influencers.I watch old movies all the time. Society always had dumb asses. But now they are everywhere. In the last 20 years the younger generation has lost crucial communication skills due to reliance on tech. People also had more class back then. You wouldn't see someone out shopping with Pajama pants, fuzzy slippers, and a shower cap on.
Now they can find a community of idiots online to be validated
I was sure he was older but had to google his exact age. He is not a particularly youthful 35'er either in that video.i bet u had to google that though, didn't ya?
ppl really did look, sound and act older back then. what happened?
rod serling was prob like 20 there. ppl looked older back then too
now wat we got?
dumber adn dumber
Biden, however, is just demented. I hate the old cunt, but he was not dumb at all before half his brain is fossilized.
Thats very true. I had an anorexic patient who was at some point life threatening low on weight but because of the internet she found a pro anorexic group that supported her "stance against societies forceful beauty standards". She nearly died and still is in the echo chamber of internet forums.Before Internet village idiots were village idiots and were treated as such. Now they can find a community of idiots online to be validated (flat earthers are a good example of this) or even become influencers.