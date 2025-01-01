Listen to how people in 1959 spoke. people are clearly getting dumber decade by decade

I think about this A LOT

I think. Whats really happening is. Dumb oeople are getting dumber and smart are getting smarter.

Lets face it. If you work in a machine shop or do construction do you NEED To be smart? I dont think as much as you think to make a LOT of money. Ive met people who are basically illiterate, who happened to be born with huge muscles, who make 100k because they have a strong skeleton and can work 16 hour shifts back to back. That is a VALUABLE skill. You think the average office worker can do that? No.

Being book smart is NOT attractive to women. Nerds DO NOT get tons of ass, thats kind of like the stereotype. Athletes frat boys and trust fund babies get ass. Nerds have to go to WORK and PAY FOR IT.

Option 1: go to school. Spend 18 years more or less studying. Go to an above average school. Get a decent acholarship. If you are lucky, You will graduate with 50k debt at 11% interest and have to compete with the entire world for a job that pays 50k. Pay high rent because office jobs are in the high rent areas.

Option 2: be born big and dumb. Take steroids at age 16. Get a job in machine shop at age 19. Drink energy drinks every day and work 80 hours a week. Make 90k a year. Have a million job offers. At age 25 you have made 500k and no debt.

I think, it is simple economics. Lets face it, if you're regular smart or above average smart you aint getting a 300k job at google. Those people are born that smart. If you're LUCKY being smart will land you in HUGE amounts of debt that will take DECADES to pay off. If youre lucky.

If the economy and natural selection do not reward intelligence why become intelligent?
 
Rod wasn't typical. He was one of the more brilliant minds of the time. You had plenty of idiots as he highlighted in his interview when people were writing in outraged that Lassie had puppies on an episode.
 
I watch old movies all the time. Society always had dumb asses. But now they are everywhere. In the last 20 years the younger generation has lost crucial communication skills due to reliance on tech. People also had more class back then. You wouldn't see someone out shopping with Pajama pants, fuzzy slippers, and a shower cap on.
 
Before Internet village idiots were village idiots and were treated as such. Now they can find a community of idiots online to be validated (flat earthers are a good example of this) or even become influencers.
 
ppl really did look, sound and act older back then. what happened?
I was sure he was older but had to google his exact age. He is not a particularly youthful 35'er either in that video.
Probably the difference in diet happened? As for behaviour, society has been treating young adults as infants for quite some time now.
 
Instant access to knowledge along with disinformation via cell phones and the internet and a decline in critical thinking skills has stifled creative thinking, imagination, and general intelligence. There’s always been a decent segment of the population that were morons though. In the 1800’s there was a political party called “the no nothing” party
 
Thats very true. I had an anorexic patient who was at some point life threatening low on weight but because of the internet she found a pro anorexic group that supported her "stance against societies forceful beauty standards". She nearly died and still is in the echo chamber of internet forums.

But classic media, and we see that now as they are fact checked on the internet now also mostly show a huge bias in selecting information. Just look at the election in the US: what US channel even tried unbiased journalism? I d say close to zero. So on one hand its much easier to fall for misinformation or into a echo chamber of your stupidity but its much more difficult for government / influential media to lie to you.
 
There probably won't be another renaissance because our academics and private sector experts are now too dumb to create new domains and disciplines by intelligently connecting three existing domains and disciplines together (three is the magic number).
 
