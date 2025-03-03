  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Americans ARE getting Dumber

pugilistico

pugilistico

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,825
Reaction score
3,120
I've joked around that Americans have gotten dumber and chalked it up as confirmation bias when I encountered stupidity. I was astounded by those videos where people ask college kids basic general knowledge questions and they don't know basic stuff like what countries make up North America, or how many planets there are. I chalked these up to the content creators picking and choosing particularly stupid kids or editing the videos in a skewed manner.

But it seems the data is evident of an alarming trend: people are actually are getting dumber.

American literacy and numeracy rates have fallen in recent years. 54% of Americans read below a 6th grade reading level. 21% are illiterate.


This video mentions changes in the education system and phone usage as well as a lack of tech/media literacy.

One of the most annoying trends for me is the lack of literacy on social media. You could post say, the sale of your used bicycle clearly outlining the model and price, and you'll still have people asking you what model it is and how much it is. I see a trend of people not knowing how to take a second to read the description. I would say this isn't just an American problem, but a global phenomenon since everybody in the entire planet is hooked on social media now.

I've talked about before how it seems like the younger generation doesn't know how to use the technology in their hands either. With each subsequent generation, the new generation loses skills of previous generations but the trade off is that become more tech savvy. But this new generation seems like they don't even know how to be tech savvy either. Other than tik tok and asking chat GTP things, they don't seem know that their phones can access a vast wealth of information. I've had younger people ask me stuff that could be easily found on google. I expected that I would have to teach my grandmother how to use her phone, but not 20 year olds.

People also seem to rely on AI for answers more and more instead of researching stuff on google. When I went to college, reading wikipedia was considered the lazy route, but now kids can't even do that and want chat gtp to give them easy to digest answers. The problem is that AI still gets a lot of stuff wrong and with the lack of critical thinking these days, people may just going to believe whatever AI tells them.

I'll note that another factor is that now google likes to give you answers generated by AI and/or sponsored content, which might take more effort to filter through than in the past. A lot stuff is also blocked by a paywall which doesn't help.

I know it's cliché of older generations to rag on the new generation for becoming stupider, lazier, weaker, etc. but I am starting to think the new generations are fucked. I used to think newer generations would be at least intellectually smarter, have more critical thinking skills, and be more tech savvy, but I am not sure that is the case now. Kids play outside less now, people are less connected to nature, more socially awkward, they read much less, get stuck in intellectual echo chambers online, become addicted to social media and less capable of researching information on their own. The new generation does seem to be getting lazier and weaker but without the tradeoff of tech savviness and critical thinking skills.

What do you guys think?

TLDR version because reading is hard:
1. Literacy and numeracy rates in the US have gone down due to issues in the education system.
2. People are addicted to their phones and social media.
3. People have shorter attention spans to read or pick up details even if they're clearly stated.
4. People have less critical thinking skills - online echo chambers.
5. Reliance on AI - less tech literacy.
6. People have overall less practical/real world skills on top of having less soft skills like critical thinking and social awareness.
7. We're just getting stupider/less capable in every dimension.
 
Last edited:
80% of humans are, and always have been, borderline idiots. Absolute imbeciles. 8 out of 10 people you speak to are literal retards.

Once you understand this golden ratio you can start to rest easier.

Also, you’re likely part of that 80 percent unfortunately.;)
 
Last edited:
Covid shutdowns have destroyed a generation. Kids were home, and many kids can't learn that way. Teachers had no clue how to handle it. Kids were pushed through and given grades to just finish it. I coached HS football, and my dumbest kids were getting 90s. They got into colleges and were lost. Add in the mental stress and that didn't help either. As a society, we also dumbed down school for DEI reasons and that held back smart kids and actually hurt the kids that needed more attention. Mainstreaming a kid that can't keep up not only hurt them academically but did the reverse for their psyche and confidence. I would rather a kid get hurt feelings than not get the education that he or she deserves. In my day we had a "track system". You tested and were put in tracks 1-4. 1 Being the smart kids, 4 being the ones who had issues. On top of that, there were programs for the extremely gifted, and special ed for the ones on the other end of the spectrum. You could move up or down in tracks depending on your grades. I moved from a 1 in Math to a 2, and it changed my life. Better pace for me. I moved from a 2 in English to a 1, more suitable and challenging. That is all gone now. There is a Special Ed, but the rest are all "paths". Kids choose a path and take those classes.
 
A lot lazier and with terrible attention spans for sure. If you can put down your phone for thirty minutes and actually read something, you're probably in the top ten percent by default now.
 
danny-cochran-secretary-of-education.gif
 
Legumes said:
A lot lazier and with terrible attention spans for sure. If you can put down your phone for thirty minutes and actually read something, you're probably in the top ten percent by default now.
Click to expand...
It's not just attention spans either, when we have apps do our thinking for us, we lose mental sharpness.

There's a study suggesting a negative correlation between GPS usage and spatial memory. If you get too used to using GPS, you lose your ability to navigate on your own. This could explain why I see so many people who can't navigate their way out of a paper bag. I know people who get lost even if they're going to a place they've been before. They rely on navigation apps and don't pay attention to details, much less remember them.

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
danny-cochran-secretary-of-education.gif
Click to expand...
It was a documentary.
 
pugilistico said:
It's not just attention spans either, when we have apps do our thinking for us, we lose mental sharpness.

There's a study suggesting a negative correlation between GPS usage and spatial memory. If you get too used to using GPS, you lose your ability to navigate on your own. This could explain why I see so many people who can't navigate their way out of a paper bag. I know people who get lost even if they're going to a place they've been before. They rely on navigation apps and don't pay attention to details, much less remember them.


It was a documentary.
Click to expand...
Before I typed my previous reply, my initial post was going to be that we're in the "Why learn something when I can just l look it up?" era. I actually know someone that claimed they could not navigate to work without directions on their phone.
 
Legumes said:
Before I typed my previous reply, my initial post was going to be that we're in the "Why learn something when I can just l look it up?" era. I actually know someone that claimed they could not navigate to work without directions on their phone.
Click to expand...
I know a bunch of people like that. Most of them are women but some men are like that too. Tribal people and other ape species can remember a specific tree to navigate the jungle. Modern people can't remember a road sign with the name of the street on it even if they pass by it on a daily basis.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Your Account
Social Are forums a thing of the past?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
4K
Mike
Mike

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,515
Messages
56,970,266
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top