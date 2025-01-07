LET'S COMPARE (Alex "Poatan" Pereira vs. Magomed "Goat-****er" Ankalaev)

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
4,991
Reaction score
10,277
Miscreants claim Pereira "is ducking" Ankalaev.
The truth is Magomed = the one ducking Alex.

Alex has agreed to meet Magomed, twice now; Magomed has declined twice now.

SOME INTANGIBLES:
Alex has charisma, momentum, power, style ...
The goat-fukking Ankalaev has none of these things.

ACTUAL FACTS:
Alex Pereira UFC Stats = 10 UFC Fights (9 wins, 8 finishes) - 90% Wins, 80% Finishes.
Magomed Ank UFC Stats = 14 UFC Fights (11 wins, 6 finishes) - 79% Wins, 43% Finishes)

IMPORTANT DETAILS:
Alex Pereira has faced/defeated 5 CURRENT/FORMER UFC CHAMPIONS.
Magomed Ankalaev has faced/defeated 0 CURRENT/FORMER UFC Champions.

Assess and scramble these details and facts to form whatever "picture" you wish regarding "who is who."
 
Seems like an unbiased, rational opinion
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
If Alex does step up to fight and defeat Magomed Anklaev then he will surpas Ilia as FOTY candidate
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
tritestill
tritestill
Black9
Rumored Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
16 17 18
Replies
351
Views
6K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley
Kowboy On Sherdog
Magomed Ankalaev: Alex Pereira Kept Away from Me for A Reason
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
5K
IronGolem007
IronGolem007
Kowboy On Sherdog
Manager Expects Alex Pereira-Magomed Ankalaev Title Bout in 2025
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
JKS
JKS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,899
Messages
56,745,911
Members
175,383
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top