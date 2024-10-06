Khalil looked great, but....

I don't think he fought in a smart way. If the fight was a 3 rounder he would have fought like a genius....



But he backed away most of the fight. How do you expect things to go for you if you're going back most of the fight against a guy that is chewing your legs and has a 5 round cardio?? People understimate that Alex cut like 40 pounds and then finished Izzy in the 5th.





When Khalil had his chance and hurt Alex he didn't go for it. He sort of fought really fucking hard with a not that ambitious gameplan. It feels a bit unfair to say this, because if Alex goes down with that headkick like it seems most fighters would, Khalil is a fucking genius. He absolutely was throwing hard strikes with finishing intentions but it seems that at some point(or from the start) he needed to go for broke and didn't.

While he no doubt looked really good, I think him being more aggressive would up his chances of victory but would also obviously up his chance of getting caught early and look like a fool. Does him looking much better than anyone expected validate his gameplan or do things going unexpectedly well for him and still losing show he should have fought differently?



It feels gross to criticise the performance because he really fought so fucking hard and I have no doubt he was trying his absolute best. I don't think he was consciouly trading some of his chances of winning for a chance of "looking good" but I think he ended up fighting this way because of a dubious gameplan. I really want to make clear I got nothing bad to say about him, the dude fought tremendously hard. But I do feel his team failed in preparing him for a 5 round fight...