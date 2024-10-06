Khalil looked great, but....

I don't think he fought in a smart way. If the fight was a 3 rounder he would have fought like a genius....

But he backed away most of the fight. How do you expect things to go for you if you're going back most of the fight against a guy that is chewing your legs and has a 5 round cardio?? People understimate that Alex cut like 40 pounds and then finished Izzy in the 5th.


When Khalil had his chance and hurt Alex he didn't go for it. He sort of fought really fucking hard with a not that ambitious gameplan. It feels a bit unfair to say this, because if Alex goes down with that headkick like it seems most fighters would, Khalil is a fucking genius. He absolutely was throwing hard strikes with finishing intentions but it seems that at some point(or from the start) he needed to go for broke and didn't.
While he no doubt looked really good, I think him being more aggressive would up his chances of victory but would also obviously up his chance of getting caught early and look like a fool. Does him looking much better than anyone expected validate his gameplan or do things going unexpectedly well for him and still losing show he should have fought differently?

It feels gross to criticise the performance because he really fought so fucking hard and I have no doubt he was trying his absolute best. I don't think he was consciouly trading some of his chances of winning for a chance of "looking good" but I think he ended up fighting this way because of a dubious gameplan. I really want to make clear I got nothing bad to say about him, the dude fought tremendously hard. But I do feel his team failed in preparing him for a 5 round fight...
 
Lack of 5 round experience + high elevation is a brutal combo for Khalil. Pereira had a hard time with his speed early but they both knew Khalil had to get him out of there early or Pereira would pick him apart the longer the fight went.
 
2004 account said:
He didn't back away.He got backed up by Alex who was stalking him.Which is very different because usually khalil is the stalker
Lol.

"2004 account didn't get a penish shoved up his ass. The penis got shoved in his ass by the guy that was fucking him, which is very different because usually 2004 is the one doing the shoving" .
 
Bro, he expected to catch Alex and knock him out... that's obvious duh.
 
Goat Poster said:
Lol.

"2004 account didn't get a penish shoved up his ass. The penis got shoved in his ass by the guy that was fucking him, which is very different because usually 2004 is the one doing the shoving" .
You're missing the point. the point being that Roundtree was not choosing to back away. his fight plan was to stay in the center and if anything move forward. he did do that at times. but he expended a lot of energy and tired especially at altitude. and once that happened and his leg started getting beat up and Pereira was finding the range, Pereira started pushing him back
 
Coaching in any form, good or bad, has not prevented KOs from Alex.

Chama.​
 
Thought he fought great. Didn't make the leg kicks easy from Pereira, nullified the left hook from being a thing and most power shots, made Pereira not want to go to his jab to the body, caused him to second guess those high kicks and threw some of his own. He did well but eventually Pereira locked in and nailed the distance and timing and those jabs were landing at will. Khalil made the most of his undeserved TS.
 
Goat Poster said:
Lol.

"2004 account didn't get a penish shoved up his ass. The penis got shoved in his ass by the guy that was fucking him, which is very different because usually 2004 is the one doing the shoving" .
I edited that post for those that lack critical thinking and would find it redundant. You have a sick perverted mind, sit your ass down in my ignore list bum.
 
colorles said:
You're missing the point. the point being that Roundtree was not choosing to back away. his fight plan was to stay in the center and if anything move forward. he did do that at times. but he expended a lot of energy and tired especially at altitude. and once that happened and his leg started getting beat up and Pereira was finding the range, Pereira started pushing him back
Exactly this. I expressed myself redundantly perhaps but I edited my original post for clarification. This dude is obtuse though, I wouldn't pay him no mind
 
The Poatan death stare does strange things to a fighter
 
colorles said:
You're missing the point. the point being that Roundtree was not choosing to back away. his fight plan was to stay in the center and if anything move forward. he did do that at times. but he expended a lot of energy and tired especially at altitude. and once that happened and his leg started getting beat up and Pereira was finding the range, Pereira started pushing him back
I'm just making fun of saying he didn't back away, then immediatly admit it in the next sentence.

It's not just about backing away though. He hurt Alex and didn't go for the finish. That is a guy that was coached to not get greedy, not overextend....

Fighters believe delusional things. I am sure he thought it was a great idea to be measured against Pereira and that the finish would come naturally to him or that he would have enough cardio to win a decision. But his team should have known better....

Edit: It's not that delusional to think the finish would come naturally when I don't get how Poatan didn't fall on the headkick. It just doesn't seem like a smart bet...
 
He didn’t belong in there in the first place

Bangkok Khalil only brought the threat of a power punch landing and he ate solid jabs for his troubles

Poatan moved with the punches well last night too, avoiding any chin checkers
 
if the fight wasn't in utah he might have fought to a decision
 
Goat Poster said:
Lol.

"2004 account didn't get a penish shoved up his ass. The penis got shoved in his ass by the guy that was fucking him, which is very different because usually 2004 is the one doing the shoving" .
