Do you really think Ank beats Pereira?

I see Pereira crippling his legs easily (and early) so his TD and wrestling would be very handicapped.
Ank getting him down, but receiving some nasty clinch work doing so.
Alex playing it safe and surviving on the ground.
And eventually catching him and night, night.
If Ank happens to have a granite chin, Alex would hurt him bad before getting the KO/TKO just like he did to Khalil.
