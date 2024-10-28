Do you really think Ank beats Pereira?

I see Pereira crippling his legs easily (and early) so his TD and wrestling would be very handicapped.

Ank getting him down, but receiving some nasty clinch work doing so.

Alex playing it safe and surviving on the ground.

And eventually catching him and night, night.

If Ank happens to have a granite chin, Alex would hurt him bad before getting the KO/TKO just like he did to Khalil.
 
after last weekend?


<cruzshake>


pretty apparent that Ankalaev will lose to poatan. Dude ate like 25 leg kicks in the first 2 rounds, before last weekend I thought it'd be competitive.
 
if y'all so confident alex can win then why does alex and ufc keep wanting to skip ank for title shot
 
I missed the Rakic fight

How good did Ank execute father’s plan against him?

I heard it was another kickboxing match

Even Strickland trains with Ank cause they strike it out all the time

All these conclusions lead me to believe this fight must be done next so that the left-hand of Poatan stay fed
 
If he fights like he did the last time, absolutely not. If he manages to LnP, then yes. But I only once saw him utilizing such tactic and it doesn't seem his forte
 
He might.

He won't if he doesn't fight smart.

If Khabib takes over as coach, I would like his chances.
 
I just think people are writting Uncle laev to soon.
I am not fan by any means, but this is a guy who have caveman power, speed , good reflexes, in all honest i think he gives big problems to Poatan, and i belive he will stand and bang. The problem with this guy is he doesnt check low kick, but becourse he is such a brute he doesnt even know he is missing half a leg.
Also i dont know why he stopped pursuing Rakić in 3rd round, must check that fight again.
 
AdamWarlock said:
no, alex has fought nobodies like roundtree, if alex is a draw it shouldn't matter if his opponent is boring the card would still draw

you guys are just making excuses
Rountree is an exciting fighter people enjoy watching

you're saying I'm making excuses, you're asking why the UFC isn't making the fight. Ideally you want to make a fight people care to watch.
 
I favor Poatan 60/40. Ankalaev fights a smart fight, he should make it interesting for sure.
 
