Do you really think Ank beats Pereira?

I just think people are writting Uncle laev to soon.

I am not fan by any means, but this is a guy who have caveman power, speed , good reflexes, in all honest i think he gives big problems to Poatan, and i belive he will stand and bang. The problem with this guy is he doesnt check low kick, but becourse he is such a brute he doesnt even know he is missing half a leg.

Also i dont know why he stopped pursuing Rakić in 3rd round, must check that fight again.