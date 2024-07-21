Vampire life
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 4,602
- Reaction score
- 3,964
This is a very serious proposition
Some people say that the delegates that Biden has can’t be transferred, they 100% can be if Biden surrenders them
If he steps down, the potential Dem ticket will be
Harris- Whitmer ( 2 females)
Harris- Newsome
Harris- Butigeig
There’s also talk of a mini-“election, delegate voting within the oarty
This of course is within 100 days of the election?
I can’t see any of this working, unless my bias and opinion is completely wrong
Thoughts? Is this a Trump landslide or are we doomed?
Some people say that the delegates that Biden has can’t be transferred, they 100% can be if Biden surrenders them
If he steps down, the potential Dem ticket will be
Harris- Whitmer ( 2 females)
Harris- Newsome
Harris- Butigeig
There’s also talk of a mini-“election, delegate voting within the oarty
This of course is within 100 days of the election?
I can’t see any of this working, unless my bias and opinion is completely wrong
Thoughts? Is this a Trump landslide or are we doomed?