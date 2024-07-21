Elections Kamala Harris for POTUS

Vampire life

Vampire life

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 16, 2020
Messages
4,602
Reaction score
3,964
This is a very serious proposition
Some people say that the delegates that Biden has can’t be transferred, they 100% can be if Biden surrenders them
If he steps down, the potential Dem ticket will be
Harris- Whitmer ( 2 females)
Harris- Newsome
Harris- Butigeig

There’s also talk of a mini-“election, delegate voting within the oarty
This of course is within 100 days of the election?

I can’t see any of this working, unless my bias and opinion is completely wrong
Thoughts? Is this a Trump landslide or are we doomed?
 
Harris and a middle ground democrat would be ideal. But, I’m unsure if Harris would sway middling voters more than Biden did.Pistol Pete and Harris remaining as VP would be great too.
 
Last edited:
filthybliss said:
Harris and a middle ground democrat would be ideal. But, I’m unsure if Harris would sway middling voters more than Biden did.

Pistol Pete and Harris remaining as VP would be great too.
Click to expand...
If it’s Harris/Pete I think trump wins 312-226
 
Rob Battisti said:
If it’s Harris/Pete I think trump wins 312-226
Click to expand...
I mean Pete as the president and Harris as the VP. But I don’t think that duo would sway the undecided populace much either. The advantage that they have is youth over Biden but people are weird about Pete being gay….
 
No chance. Harris wasn't even observed for 95% of Joe's term. Just hidden on the sidelines due to egregious incompetency.

Only way the donkeys are getting back the helm is with a Michelle Obama/Taylor Swift tag team, and that obviously isn't going to happen.

Of course, it's impossible for them not to have Kamala on the ticket without admitting she was a virtue signal to begin with.....

{<diva}
 
Harris + anyone seems to have no chance of winning. But what I can see that will happen is that Trump is the president yet his vice isn't agreeing with his policy all the time. Kinda like Rep President + Dem Vice President as a result.
 
Can't be Harris/Newsom unless Harris scrambles to sell her CA home and makes DC or VA her permanent address. Newsom can't obviously since CA can't have an out of state governor.

Dems don't really have any good options and should just take the L and focus on congressional races.
 
filthybliss said:
I mean Pete as the president and Harris as the VP. But I don’t think that duo would sway the undecided populace much either. The advantage that they have is youth over Biden but people are weird about Pete being gay….
Click to expand...

Don't underestimate how much the Israel/Hamas war has resulted in young people nationwide turning on the dems, putting a gay millennial on the ticket would likely help that turnout.
 
djacobox372 said:
Don't underestimate how much the Israel/Hamas war has resulted in young people nationwide turning on the dems, putting a gay millennial on the ticket would likely help that turnout.
Click to expand...

The problem with Pete is they lose some of the black vote imo

Harris/Pete will be the two button decision meme
 
djacobox372 said:
Don't underestimate how much the Israel/Hamas war has resulted in young people nationwide turning on the dems, putting a gay millennial on the ticket would likely help that turnout.
Click to expand...
Oh, I am very aware. They esteem AOC as a traitor, don't think Pete's sexuality is going to sway them at this point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Law Kamala Harris announces new office to implement ‘red flag’ gun control laws
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
jk7707
jk7707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,196
Messages
55,889,728
Members
174,976
Latest member
MuscularItalian

Share this page

Back
Top