This is a very serious proposition

Some people say that the delegates that Biden has can’t be transferred, they 100% can be if Biden surrenders them

If he steps down, the potential Dem ticket will be

Harris- Whitmer ( 2 females)

Harris- Newsome

Harris- Butigeig



There’s also talk of a mini-“election, delegate voting within the oarty

This of course is within 100 days of the election?



I can’t see any of this working, unless my bias and opinion is completely wrong

Thoughts? Is this a Trump landslide or are we doomed?