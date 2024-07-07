GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
At first glance (just seeing this short clip without any additional context)...
...this doesn't seem like a justified shooting. It just looks like a few idiots throwing hands, and the black shirt&shorts guy threw a mediocre-powered punch to the green-shirt guy who didn't see it coming.
It looks like it was more of a punch that knocked green-shirt guy off-balance onto the ground. He wasn't in any serious pain because he was able to quickly draw his gun and shoot (or shoot at and miss) black shirt&shorts guy although there wasn't any additional follow-up aggression.
I'm about as 2A as it gets but this seems to be a bad shoot.
