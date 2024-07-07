Crime Justified Shooting?

At first glance (just seeing this short clip without any additional context)...

...this doesn't seem like a justified shooting. It just looks like a few idiots throwing hands, and the black shirt&shorts guy threw a mediocre-powered punch to the green-shirt guy who didn't see it coming.

It looks like it was more of a punch that knocked green-shirt guy off-balance onto the ground. He wasn't in any serious pain because he was able to quickly draw his gun and shoot (or shoot at and miss) black shirt&shorts guy although there wasn't any additional follow-up aggression.

I'm about as 2A as it gets but this seems to be a bad shoot.
 
It's self-defense but I'd like to view the lead-up. You aren't obligated to "man up" and absorb sucker punches. That would be stupid. If you sucker punch someone and drop them, don't be surprised if you get shot and it's justified.
 
I mean, he was literally in the midst of being assaulted by a man twice his size...

And did he draw the gun? Or pick it up off the ground?
 
You are not obligated to partake in hand to hand combat. Once you get punched and you wanna draw, I'm all for you. But I hope you didn't instigate/make things worse.
 
Justified.

Dry gulched and vulnerable on the ground. He has reason to believe somebody that goes for sucker punches also stomps people heads in when they are on the ground.

Self defense doesn’t dictate that you give the aggressor more time to inflict more damage, ya know, to be sure. Just that you have legit reason to believe further harm would come your way if the threat isn’t cut down. Justified
 
Depends on if he was involved in the melee at the beginning. You can't join in a fight and then pull a gun the second you get your ass handed to you. If he was just trying to break it up and got sucker punched, then I'm more sympathetic.

These videos are kinda worthless without knowing the circumstances that led to people throwing hands in the first place.
 
People can and have been killed by sucker punches. Somebody sucker punches you and you're on the ground with the person coming at you, yeah your life is in danger. It's justified, although this is an extremely short clip to draw that conclusion on.
 
No gun on the ground anywhere in the video.
Ironically, while he was falling to the ground he used his right hand to draw the gun from his right pocket... rather than brace for impact with the ground... and immediately shot his attacker although it appears there was not going to be any follow-up attacks.

This seems more like vengeance for a suckerpunch than self-defense.
 
Very true, that's why we're - for now - only judging by the 9-second clip in the OP.

If any additional relevant details emerge I'll happily post them.
 
Is that a Derringer? Looks like self defense but this happened at a gun free zone in a NYC park so he might be screwed.
Also everyone in attendance should be ashamed to call that event Freaknik, there's only one Freaknik and it ended 30 years ago.

gVSC5Xe.jpeg
 
From this clip, I certainly would not be taking the side of the criminal sucker puncher in any way shape or form.
 
Not sure regarding the context. There are too many people out there starting shit then pull out a gun.

It’s also freaknik. Why do you bring a gun there. He is old enough to be someone’s grandfather
 
He Cleary scrambles to pick the gun off the ground with his right hand. Can't tell who dropped it. He has it in his right hand as he gets punched
 
Bro what? He was sucker punched and feared for his life. You think he did all of this for vengeance? Or he had the presence of mind within milliseconds of getting sucker punched to shoot the man for "vengeance" knowing he wasn't going to continue to get hit?


:edit You know what, after watching it frame by frame it looks as though he had the gun IN HIS HAND before he got sucker punched. If thats the case it isn't justified and is actually attempted murder.

yep freeze it at 03, he is already picking the gun up at the very start of the video. Thats fucked.
 
*Sigh*
In my thought-process while analysing the clip at no point did I ever consider I'm 'siding' with anyone.

I didn't even refer to either man as the 'victim' or 'attacker.'

I am keeping in mind there's probably some additional context that occured before the 9-second clip started, and perhaps the 'sucker-punch' was retaliation from earlier aggression.

Or, perhaps it actually was a suckerpunch.

We simply don't know.
 
After closely analysing the footage a few more times, you are correct.
I retract my previous statement.

You called it.

I can only estimate it was his own gun because he reacted so fast he instinctually knew where the safety was and there was a round in the chamber.
 
