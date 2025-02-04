  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Around 10 people killed in school shooting - Sweden

Big incident in Sweden. So far the info is quite hard to come by.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Around 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Sweden on Tuesday, Swedish police said.
Police said in a statement they had opened an investigation into attempted murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offence, a spokesman told a news conference.

And officers were met with smoke when they entered the scene of the crime, Reuters reports.

“When it comes to saying anything more about the perpetrator, it is still very early. The operation is ongoing and that will undoubtedly become clearer. But we are working very intensively right now,” local police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters.

What we know so far​

  • At least six people have been hospitalised after an attack at an education campus in Örebro in Sweden
  • All six hospitalised are adults, local authorities said in a late afternoon update
  • Police caution that the number of injured may go up as they continue their response to the attack
  • Police believes the suspect, a man, may be among the injured
  • Local media are reporting a police raid on a property believed to be linked with the suspect
  • No details released on the age or the profile of the injured or the potential motive

Sweden shooting: ten people dead after attack at education centre in Örebro, say police – latest updates

Perpetrator of shooting at Risbergska campus in Örebro believed to be among the dead, say police
