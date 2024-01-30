Scerpi
Some of you may remember Sotomayer's hilarious retarded comments during the OSHA vaccine mandate hearings. Having zero idea about COVID, especially her claim that there were hundreds of thousands of kids in critical care in hospitals due to the COVID.
'I live in frustration': Justice Sotomayor on working with a conservative Supreme Courthttps://news.yahoo.com/live-frustration-justice-sotomayor-working-172709135.html
At a recent presentation at UC Berkeley (Of Course), she flat out admits that she's a Leftist hack.
''I live in frustration," Sotomayor, 69, told students at the University of California, Berkley School of Law, according to media reports. “Every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart."
Excuse me? Loss? Traumatized? Holy fuck, you're a Supreme Court Justice. She's admitting she votes based on her ideology, ignoring the Constitution and the Laws on the books?
Sotomayor told her audience at Berkeley that she is committed to giving voice to the court's liberal perspective. “I have to get up in the morning and keep fighting," she said.
Lovely... Yes, keep fighting. Note that the Conservative Judges don't alway agree on cases. As recent decisions prove. But this fucking hack is set for the party line.
Sotomayor said she’s working harder than ever as cases have become bigger, more demanding and attract more briefs from outside interests. The court is also getting more emergency requests.
That includes a pending request to temporarily stop the U.S. Military Academy at West Point from considering race in its admission process.
Sotomayor, who has attributed her admission to Princeton in part to affirmative action, wrote a scathing dissent when the court’s conservative majority last year struck down affirmative action admissions policies used by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina to diversify their campuses.
Sotomayor said that decision rolled back "decades of precedent and momentous progress."
There's zero thought in Sotomayer's brain that the concept of Affirmative Action violates rights set in the Constitution. Nevermind that these Universities have been discriminating against another minority group in Asians.
We all know that biases will influence some decisions, especially controversial and gray area situations. But it's absolutely amazing to see a Supreme Court Justice flat out say it out loud she's a Social Justice Advocate legislating from the bench when talking to University Students. And the fact she lets emotions rule her decision.
Embarrassing