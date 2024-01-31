This has got to be one of the most uncomfortable interviews of a politician I've ever seen, and shows how effective holding their feet to the fire can be, and Defede wasnt even being particularly brutal.



Florida Representative Maria Salazar was asked about the age-old Republican tactic of voting against bills in Washington, and when those bills pass anyway, presenting the money to her constituents locally for photo-ops and taking credit for the funding as if she DIDN'T vote against giving these people that same money. She was woefully unprepared to handle being asked that and not only claims to not remember what she votes on, but then prods DeFede about how he should be proud of her that she was so generous in presenting funds she voted against lol



Segment begins at 15:50:



