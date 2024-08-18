junior tafa = trash

They were jawing after it, maybe Walker said something that pissed him off. No excuse though, surprised he wasn't more pissed at the ref.
 
This is what Ai said (I'm not going thru the doc when we got free Ai out here):

According to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, a verbal submission is recognized as a legitimate means of ending a fight. A verbal tap out is defined as when a contestant:

  • Verbally announces or voluntarily/involuntarily screams in pain or distress to the referee that they do not wish to continue
 
Moscardino said:
They were jawing after it, maybe Walker said something that pissed him off. No excuse though, surprised he wasn't more pissed at the ref.
No excuse for walking over and slapping him after the fight.

Tafa and his dumb mullet need to kicked out of UFC…dude is straight trash.
 
