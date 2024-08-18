junior tafa = trash

flowoftruth
Walker didn't stop the fight
Maybe but Tafa was getting straight into his face and even slapped himThey were jawing after it, maybe Walker said something that pissed him off. No excuse though, surprised he wasn't more pissed at the ref.
For what ? If someone screams out in pain its valid basis for the referee to stop the fight as per the rules.Whoever the fuck that ref was should be cut. Immediately.
ii. Verbal tap out: When a contestant verbally announces to the referee that he or she does not wish to continue or makes audible sounds such as screams indicating pain or discomfortWhoever the fuck that ref was should be cut. Immediately.
No excuse for walking over and slapping him after the fight.They were jawing after it, maybe Walker said something that pissed him off. No excuse though, surprised he wasn't more pissed at the ref.
Apparently that’s the rules. I just learned this today .Hmm, so yelling in pain deserves a stoppage? I guess..