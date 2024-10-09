News 'Huggy bear/Beast boy' Chris Barnett out against Junior Tafa this Sat; Sean Sharaf steps in.

"That's fucking illegal"
I can't find an article but this according to Tapology.

Sucks, really wanted to see the return of Barnett.

www.tapology.com

Chris Barnett vs. Junior Tafa, UFC Fight Night | MMA Bout | Tapology

Barnett vs. Tafa at UFC Fight Night on Tapology. View Barnett vs. Tafa fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

www.tapology.com

Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf, UFC Fight Night | MMA Bout | Tapology

Tafa vs. Sharaf at UFC Fight Night on Tapology. View Tafa vs. Sharaf fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
