Jotko accuses Alex Pereira of ducking him

KOPPE

KOPPE

Banned
Banned
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
8,953
Reaction score
19,878
FHlUw-_UYAAr4MR




FHlUw--UUAcGWHx
 
Bruno Silva is a significantly tougher opponent than Jotko.

Pereira chose the tougher opponent. I understand why Jotko is upset but any fan should understand this is the opposite of ducking. Jotko is not a grappler he is a low volume technical striker without much power.
 
FHlUw--UUAcGWHx




Alex Pereira: "If I had his fighting style, I'd be looking for another work..."



Tell that to Jake Shields, Rashad Evans, Jon Fitch, and many other MMA fighters. If Alex sent those types of messages to Jake Shields, Jake would probably run up walls because he's so happy that someone said that about him.

If Alex sent those types of messages to Jon Fitch, Jon's head would probably explode from happiness.

If Alex sent those types of messages to Rashad Evans, Rashad would probably throw a party because another MMA fighter made those comments about him.
 
Crash Lance said:
FHlUw--UUAcGWHx




Alex Pereira: "If I had his fighting style, I'd be looking for another work..."



Tell that to Jake Shields, Rashad Evans, Jon Fitch, and many other MMA fighters. If Alex sent those types of messages to Jake Shields, Jake would probably run up walls because he's so happy that someone said that about him.

If Alex sent those types of messages to Jon Fitch, Jon's head would probably explode from happiness.

If Alex sent those types of messages to Rashad Evans, Rashad would probably throw a party because another MMA fighter made those comments about him.
Click to expand...
This just made me feel sad cuz it made those 3 sound like nobody ever mentions them
<{1-11}>

But on another note, while I totally didnt agree with it
The UFC basically fired Fitch for that reason
 
Kumason said:
So was Andy Wang
Click to expand...



In my opinion, Michailidis is the exact OPPOSITE of Andy Wang.

If the UFC asked Andy Wang to have an MMA fight against Alex Pereira, Andy Wang would've stuck his head straight up and closed his eyes. Also, Andy Wang would've stayed as still as a statue.

Michailidis actually created an MMA fight against Alex Pereira. That's a good thing because Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira was officially an MMA fight.
 
Crash Lance said:
In my opinion, Michailidis is the exact OPPOSITE of Andy Wang.

If the UFC asked Andy Wang to have an MMA fight against Alex Pereira, Andy Wang would've stuck his head straight up and closed his eyes. Also, Andy Wang would've stayed as still as a statue.

Michailidis actually created an MMA fight against Alex Pereira. That's a good thing because Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira was officially an MMA fight.
Click to expand...

Michailidis is the bottom of the barrel as far as UFC MW's go. The guy trying to spice it up just makes him look silly. Acting like Michailidis was some big grappling threat and a true test passed is funny.
 
This guy is supposed to be the guy to beat izzy I hear....

Dude won't make it to a titleshot if he faces someone like Vettori or Brunson.
 
I'd rather watch Krzysztof Soszynski fight than Jotko at this point. Dude deserves nothing but mid-carders on the prelims.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Alex Pereira builds the perfect fighter
Replies
19
Views
638
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Chayanne
Alex Pereira shows rough weight cut
Replies
3
Views
344
jitzmonkey
jitzmonkey
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Proof Alex Pereira is Ducking – Evidence Inside!
Replies
13
Views
152
Arne Rud
Arne Rud

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,967
Messages
56,359,378
Members
175,183
Latest member
brick

Share this page

Back
Top