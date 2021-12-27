Jotko accuses Alex Pereira of ducking him

Alex will probably avoid wrestlers like the plague.
Lmao “he’s boring”, how simple yet a completely valid reason to not want to fight someone
This just made me feel sad cuz it made those 3 sound like nobody ever mentions them
Alex Pereira: "If I had his fighting style, I'd be looking for another work..."
Tell that to Jake Shields, Rashad Evans, Jon Fitch, and many other MMA fighters. If Alex sent those types of messages to Jake Shields, Jake would probably run up walls because he's so happy that someone said that about him.
If Alex sent those types of messages to Jon Fitch, Jon's head would probably explode from happiness.
If Alex sent those types of messages to Rashad Evans, Rashad would probably throw a party because another MMA fighter made those comments about him.
Michailidis was a wrestler and a black belt in BJJ
So was Andy Wang
In my opinion, Michailidis is the exact OPPOSITE of Andy Wang.
If the UFC asked Andy Wang to have an MMA fight against Alex Pereira, Andy Wang would've stuck his head straight up and closed his eyes. Also, Andy Wang would've stayed as still as a statue.
Michailidis actually created an MMA fight against Alex Pereira. That's a good thing because Michailidis vs. Alex Pereira was officially an MMA fight.