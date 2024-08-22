News Jones justifies (well, tried to) the Stipe fight.

This is sadder than Bisping ducking the entire division to fight Hendo, at least there was a revenge plot in that story.
 
Mathematically confirmed that none of of the collective top 5 in the UFC are even close to being in the top 1000 of world's fighters / corroborated by currently-ranked #1 UFC HW.
 
Jon sure can do what no one else can, he knows how to pulse with illegal drugs (he's the only guy), and he can make Dana move an entire event to another state because he can't stay clean (once in human history guy again). Now Jon can duck better than anyone else can.
 
I will lol so hard if Stipe beats this guy lmao
 
That fight was 3.5 years ago and Stipe hasn't fought since.

He's now 42 years old.

Jon taking a page from Jake Paul's playbook.
 
What does he mean by "I do what others can't"?

Stipes lost multiple times, what others can't do is beat tom aspinall. (or atleast they haven't yet)
 
The Boomerang said:
Jones beat everyone they put in front of him for over a decade

He’s earned the right to pick his retirement fight

Not if there is an interim champion that already defended. Not if he holds the belt and prevents the interim to unify. At least he shouldn’t. Otherwise, sure, he earned the right to have his legacy fights.
 
Siver! said:
I will lol so hard if Stipe beats this guy lmao
Imagine if Stipe whoops Jones, then fights Aspinall, whoops him too, and then sails off into the sunset.

I'm sorta indifferent to Stipe. Never was a huge fan or nothing, but if he pulled that off it would be awesome.
 
The Boomerang said:
I agree, but must he hold the HW title hostage for 2 years while he does it?


If jones vs Stipe is a retirement fight and it's goat vs goat such a big deal why does it need titles involved?
 
JBJ is the undisputed MMA GOAT and has beaten everybody over the lat 16 years or so, he can chose whoever the F he wants for his retirement fight. He does not need to clean the HW division, he does not need to fight the nr1 contender. He is not fighting for any of you bums and for the sake of the HW rankings but for one more time against the UFCs HW Goat. He deserved the right to do so and every hater can just F off.
 
