150 million people is like a pinch of salt in an olympic swimming pool. It's like a pictogram worth of souls.So Jones believe that about 150 million people on the planet would have survived/beaten Francis that night. Good lord.
Stipes lost multiple times, what others can't do is beat tom aspinall. (or atleast they haven't yet)
Are you saying that Francis is an animal who would knock out even todlers and disabled?
Not if there is an interim champion that already defended. Not if he holds the belt and prevents the interim to unify. At least he shouldn’t. Otherwise, sure, he earned the right to have his legacy fights.Jones beat everyone they put in front of him for over a decade
He’s earned the right to pick his retirement fight
I will lol so hard if Stipe beats this guy lmao
