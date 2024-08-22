JBJ is the undisputed MMA GOAT and has beaten everybody over the lat 16 years or so, he can chose whoever the F he wants for his retirement fight. He does not need to clean the HW division, he does not need to fight the nr1 contender. He is not fighting for any of you bums and for the sake of the HW rankings but for one more time against the UFCs HW Goat. He deserved the right to do so and every hater can just F off.