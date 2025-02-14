Miocic said Jon Jones would likely defeat Ngannou

I dunno if people interpreted his interview with the Schmoooo dude wrong, but he was asked, paraphrasing, but quite accurate:



"You have been in the cage with both men, who do you think would win, who was more powerful inside the cage?"



Stipe : Well, Francis, you know, he's got great power, he's getting better every fight"



The reporter asked two questions, who would win and who was more powerful. This first answer was to who is more powerful, that is, who has more power in their attacks. Stipe literally singled out this aspect, that he has got great power. No one denies Ngannou is ahead in this aspect. Then Stipe continued :



"With Jones, you know, he is one of the best of all time, if not the best. He's just smart and tricky"



So he said Jon Jones is better than Francis. Well, Francis is more powerful. But Jon Jones is better. But that's not conclusive, I think Stipe might not have been considering better, as in, someone who would win every fight, but in terms of skills. But we don't know... It could be. I mean, he "if not the best".



"But with Francis, you know, he always comes with a game plan and he also has got thunder in his fists"



"So it's a tough fight"



He didn't answer who would win, yet, he highlighted Francis has more power and that all in all, Jon Jones is maybe the best of all times.



"I think Jones would keep his distance, you know, do well, and get him down to the ground, but if Francis connects, all over"





So... That line is his answer, basically. He said he thinks Jon Jones is likely to win, due to his MMA overall awareness and being an overall compete fighter, using his distance with attacks and the ground game, but there's always a chance that Francis may get a solid shot that turns Jones' light out. Basically, "Jon Jones likely wins, but there is a chance Ngannou gets a solid hit and wins".



How did people get to the conclusion Stipe picked Ngannou when he actually said he thinks Jon Jones would win, only that he can't give a sure answer... ... ?