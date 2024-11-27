Jones' final run - How he should go out....

Jones fights Aspinall. In the meantime, Pereira fights Ankalaev. If both Jones and Pereira win, then they fight each other.

Seems like a great option for Jones' final two fights and it allows Alex to also work his way to potential Triple Champ status. Great story. But say Jones successfully beats Aspinall and then Pereira, that'd be a HELL of a way to go out. Imagine retiring on a Champ vs Champ fight. Wow!

Of course, this assumes Jones wins both of these fights. Seems pretty tough at this stage of his career, but it'd make for a hell of a final run. It's a great story either way. And it seems realistic as Jones definitely wants Alex. Perhaps Uncle Dana can work his magic and get the Aspinall fight to happen first, and then offer Pereira as the reward if Jones wins that.

If either guy loses their title defense then this is obviously moot. But there's potential for something cool, and a hell of a send off, if UFC plays its cards right and things unfold accordingly.
 
Can Jones get his own subforum already. Sick of him stinking up the place with his ducking and phoney persona
 
Marko Polo said:
Can Jones get his own subforum already. Sick of him stinking up the place with his ducking and phoney persona
Click to expand...
Jon Jones is like God, he stays in our hearts no matter how much we want to reject Him. I pray for your acceptance one day bro.
 
He can leave anytime and any way he wants. He's the best to ever do it. He's the final boss in MMA.
 
