svmr_db said: Dropping the title is the only way they'll make Jones vs Pereira, UFC wouldn't be able to explain away why they still have an interim champ holding onto a title at that point.

They have no problem explaining it away now. Aspinall has already defended once and Jon continues to state publicly he refuses to fight him.Pereira can and will fight whoever is willing anyway. I think he'd fight Aspinall and wouldn't need 3 years to move to HW. Not saying he'd win but at least he'd have the balls to go for it.