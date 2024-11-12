  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon Jones Willing To Vacate Heavyweight Title after UFC 309 and Face Alex Pereira for a BMF belt

So you're telling me you're ok keeping it away from Tom, and ok letting it go right before an Alex Periera fight, when everyone knows he'd be doing it to become a triple division champ? Could you be more of an asshole, Jon?
 
So you're telling me you'll keep it from Tom, and then let it go when Periera wants to fight you to become a triple division champ? Could you be more of an asshole, Jon?
Dropping the title is the only way they'll make Jones vs Pereira, UFC wouldn't be able to explain away why they still have an interim champ holding onto a title at that point.
 
Dropping the title is the only way they'll make Jones vs Pereira, UFC wouldn't be able to explain away why they still have an interim champ holding onto a title at that point.
They have no problem explaining it away now. Aspinall has already defended once and Jon continues to state publicly he refuses to fight him.

Pereira can and will fight whoever is willing anyway. I think he'd fight Aspinall and wouldn't need 3 years to move to HW. Not saying he'd win but at least he'd have the balls to go for it.
 
They have no problem explaining it away now. Aspinall has already defended once and Jon continues to state publicly he refuses to fight him.
It's easier to explain now because at least Jones vs Miocic was originally made & scheduled before the interim belt was in play. Would be much harder to defend in a few days if Jones defends the title as expected and tries to fight anyone else other than Aspinall for the HW title.
 
It's easier to explain now because at least Jones vs Miocic was originally made & scheduled before the interim belt was in play. Would be much harder to defend in a few days if Jones defends the title as expected and tries to fight anyone else other than Aspinall for the HW title.
It would just continue to be ridiculous as it already is imo. And fans would stick to the same reasoning of "ya but Jones said Aspinall is nobody and Pereira is the bigger money fight". UFC and Jon would just give reasons why they think Alex is more deserving, and on it goes.
 
My god he's willing to fight for a gimmick belt over fighting Tom? <Prem973>


On another note as much as I hate to say it, Jon is right about the Interim belt. UFC should have NEVER made that shit an interim title fight but for whatever reason the UFC has a boner for headliner fights HAVING to be title fights now days unless it's Conor vs someone.
 
You can't duck the interim champ and then fight for a BMF belt.
Baddest MF's don't duck nobody. And baddest man on the planet doesn't wait for Ngannou to leave. What a joke this guy is. Such epic levels of self-sabotage for someone who's so obsessed with legacy.
 
