So you're telling me you'll keep it from Tom, and then let it go when Periera wants to fight you to become a triple division champ? Could you be more of an asshole, Jon?
Dropping the title is the only way they'll make Jones vs Pereira, UFC wouldn't be able to explain away why they still have an interim champ holding onto a title at that point.
I really hope so.. it would shock the MMA world
They have no problem explaining it away now. Aspinall has already defended once and Jon continues to state publicly he refuses to fight him.
It would just continue to be ridiculous as it already is imo. And fans would stick to the same reasoning of "ya but Jones said Aspinall is nobody and Pereira is the bigger money fight". UFC and Jon would just give reasons why they think Alex is more deserving, and on it goes.It's easier to explain now because at least Jones vs Miocic was originally made & scheduled before the interim belt was in play. Would be much harder to defend in a few days if Jones defends the title as expected and tries to fight anyone else other than Aspinall for the HW title.