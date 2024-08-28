Jon Jones is going to break another record an honor Jesus at the same time.

Currently Jon Jones has held the belt without a defense for about 543 days as of today August 28th.





The record for most days without a defense of the heavyweight belt currently is held by Sea Level Cain (Cain defeated dos Santos on Oct 19th, 2013 but didn't make another defense until June 13th, 2015 - 602 days)



I guarantee Jones will defend on Day 603, breaking the record and honoring Christ at the same time with Hymn #603 We know that Christ is Raised.



Jone Jones will raise, like Christ, on day 603.



