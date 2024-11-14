Well I would hope a UFC event features a good amount of UFC veterans...
They ain't even trying anymore
Stipe eye poked DC badly in the 3rd fight.They might have meant veteran eyepokers, like Jon & teh Chris
Oh and Jon we also got rid of that pesky USADA for you too! love you sweetie buns - Hunter Campbell...Jon: hey Hunter these new gloves really restrict my natural ability.
Hunter: really, ok go back to the old gloves!
Jon: I wasn't finished, they restrict my natural ability to poke people in the eyes while putting my hand out to "gauge distance" you know what I mean.
Babe Ruth disagrees!When you're globally recognized as the GOAT of your sport, you get what you want, especially towards the end of your career.
Such a silly argument. Should he perhaps also get to start the fight with Stipes back taken? He's the goat right, so he's earned any privilege he can ask for? And if it's a close fight, surely he's earned the right to win the decision, like vs. Reyes?When you're globally recognized as the GOAT of your sport, you get what you want, especially towards the end of your career.
Like it or not, he earned that privilege