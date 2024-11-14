  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Jon Jones behind glove change for UFC 309

Jon: hey Hunter these new gloves really restrict my natural ability.
Hunter: really, ok go back to the old gloves!
Jon: I wasn't finished, they restrict my natural ability to poke people in the eyes while putting my hand out to "gauge distance" you know what I mean.
 
my honest opinion is jones also is roiding again for this fight too … he’s looking like an absolute unit and best in years , yet he’s the oldest

Not just the dropped body fat - he looks quite juicy

Im quite certain the ufc lets certain fighters get away with certain shit - and jones is looks sus AF to my eye test
 
Oh and Jon we also got rid of that pesky USADA for you too! love you sweetie buns - Hunter Campbell...
 
jon: "hey, hunter, can you stash some powerups under the octagon?"

hunter: "sure, jon. what ever do you mean?"

jon: "you know, a bag of coke and a bag of peds?"

hunter: "how much?"

jon: "kilo"

hunter: "dana will supply the snow"
 
Jones will not wear the new gold gloves against Stipe this Saturday. Not sure the reason why but some say the old gloves benefit him more than the new.

Elegant said:
When you're globally recognized as the GOAT of your sport, you get what you want, especially towards the end of your career.

Like it or not, he earned that privilege
Click to expand...
Such a silly argument. Should he perhaps also get to start the fight with Stipes back taken? He's the goat right, so he's earned any privilege he can ask for? And if it's a close fight, surely he's earned the right to win the decision, like vs. Reyes?

He already got a huge favor when he wasn't stripped of his belt, and when they rescheduled the Stipe fight. That should be enough.

The idea of him fighting for a BMF-belt is also laughable, given how his ducking of Aspinall is reaching GOAT-levels.
 
