Elegant said: When you're globally recognized as the GOAT of your sport, you get what you want, especially towards the end of your career.



Like it or not, he earned that privilege

Such a silly argument. Should he perhaps also get to start the fight with Stipes back taken? He's the goat right, so he's earned any privilege he can ask for? And if it's a close fight, surely he's earned the right to win the decision, like vs. Reyes?He already got a huge favor when he wasn't stripped of his belt, and when they rescheduled the Stipe fight. That should be enough.The idea of him fighting for a BMF-belt is also laughable, given how his ducking of Aspinall is reaching GOAT-levels.