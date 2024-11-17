  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rumored Jon Jones and Dana will start beefing again

Jones is the Floyd of MMA. He's too protective and afraid to lose to fight Tom.

There's a bigger chance of Conor returning to MMA than Jones fighting Aspinall.

Also, i hope Dana keeps his word and strips Jones of the belt now that he has made it even more clear he's not interested in fighting Aspinall
 
If that was his last fight, I’m cool with it as well. Time to get the division moving.
 
Goat pink goof, Jones is still ducking, it's sad, since he loves Jesus so much, he should retire in a monastery. <WhatItIs>
 
Y'know I blame the UFC for fucking up Jones vs Ngannou and don't consider it an issue of "ducking".

But when the HW champ comes out and states as loudly and clearly as he can, several times, that he'll do anything to avoid fighting the interim champ, what else can you reasonably call it?

Its ducking.
 
FraudGoat said:
Jones is the Floyd of MMA. He's too protective and afraid to lose to fight Tom.

There's a bigger chance of Conor returning to MMA than Jones fighting Aspinall.

Also, i hope Dana keeps his word and strips Jones of the belt now that he has made it even more clear he's not interested in fighting Aspinall
Jon said he doesn't care about the HW title and Tom can have it. He wants Alex. He's gonna get Alex.
 
Domitian said:
Jon said he doesn't care about the HW title and Tom can have it. He wants Alex. He's gonna get Alex.
No one should trust a word from Jones or Dana. I will believe it when it happens.

Also, I doubt Alex is going to fight Jones without the HW belt.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Y'know I blame the UFC for fucking up Jones vs Ngannou and don't consider it an issue of "ducking".

But when the HW champ comes out and states as loudly and clearly as he can, several times, that he'll do anything to avoid fighting the interim champ, what else can you reasonably call it?

Its ducking.
You can call it ducking and that's reasonable. It's also reasonable for Jon to say he only wants money fights at this stage of his career. If he drops the HW title I suppose people will still bitch.
 
FraudGoat said:
No one should trust a word from Jones or Dana. I will believe it when it happens.

Also, I doubt Alex is going to fight Jones without the HW belt.
Jones can make LHW still and UFC would love to snub Ankalaev.
 
Domitian said:
You can call it ducking and that's reasonable. It's also reasonable for Jon to say he only wants money fights at this stage of his career. If he drops the HW title I suppose people will still bitch.
Way less so. He's held up HW for years. Once he fucks off the division can move on from the farce we just saw
 
Domitian said:
Jon said he doesn't care about the HW title and Tom can have it. He wants Alex. He's gonna get Alex.
He only wants Alex because he doesn't want Tom.

If Alex wasn't the LHW champ Jon would be saying he wants whoever is. How do people not get that.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Way less so. He's held up HW for years. Once he fucks off the division can move on from the farce we just saw
I don't disagree. I wouldn't have minded UFC stripping him a long time ago but they didn't do so. That's not on Jon to voluntarily give his belt away after an injury. But that's all over now, hopefully, and we can either get Alex vs Jon or Jon only takes huge fights from here on out.
 
If you have two champs in a division, and one will not defend against the other you must strip the ducker, In order to maintain the sport and the division. One mans legacy of ducking cannot be bigger than the entire sport.
 
well dana said it there. he just gave jon the negotiating tool he needs. biggest fight ever. jon will take it if they give him absurd money. can't really understand why the ufc wants to push this so bad unless they think toms gonna be bigger than jon. imo it makes more sense to me at least to have jon fight alex a guy that is up there in age too that might leave the ufc soon.

like imagine this. jon beats tom and retires. does this not take steam out of what they can do with toms career and a country behind him? i dont see how the fight makes sense in any argument. for mma for the ufc or for jon or tom
 
This horseshit at the hw championship has dragged on far too long already. It seems likely at this point what Dana's plans were for this, why the ufc would freeze out their hw division waiting for a retired 42 year old. It's befause he thought he could turn up the schmooze after Jon beats stipe to convince Jon to fight aspinall. If that happened, it would almost justify how they fucked up.the whole.division to put on a dead end hw championship fight with a guy who has already retired.

But maybe dana was planning for jon to beat stipe and rekindle tye magic and reconnevt two eras of hw lineage, and then have him fight and likely lose to aspinal, so the hw legacy would continue.

That's a hell of a risk though, given that Jon has been crystal clear for a long time that he isn't interested in fighting actual hw contenders. Jon called Dana on his bluff

So lets carry on. Strip Jones and Make a new hw champ. It's the only way to finally get back on track. Jones is not going to pass the belt on, fighting hw prospects and contenders. That couldn't ve any more clear at this point. Nice try Dana, you Moron.
 
Dana thought tickling Jon's balls and riding his dick as much as he did would have Jon accept the Tom fight LMAO
 
