Red Lantern
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 246
- Reaction score
- 1,521
Jon said he doesn't care about the HW title and Tom can have it. He wants Alex. He's gonna get Alex.Jones is the Floyd of MMA. He's too protective and afraid to lose to fight Tom.
There's a bigger chance of Conor returning to MMA than Jones fighting Aspinall.
Also, i hope Dana keeps his word and strips Jones of the belt now that he has made it even more clear he's not interested in fighting Aspinall
No one should trust a word from Jones or Dana. I will believe it when it happens.Jon said he doesn't care about the HW title and Tom can have it. He wants Alex. He's gonna get Alex.
You can call it ducking and that's reasonable. It's also reasonable for Jon to say he only wants money fights at this stage of his career. If he drops the HW title I suppose people will still bitch.Y'know I blame the UFC for fucking up Jones vs Ngannou and don't consider it an issue of "ducking".
But when the HW champ comes out and states as loudly and clearly as he can, several times, that he'll do anything to avoid fighting the interim champ, what else can you reasonably call it?
Its ducking.
Jones can make LHW still and UFC would love to snub Ankalaev.No one should trust a word from Jones or Dana. I will believe it when it happens.
Also, I doubt Alex is going to fight Jones without the HW belt.
Way less so. He's held up HW for years. Once he fucks off the division can move on from the farce we just sawYou can call it ducking and that's reasonable. It's also reasonable for Jon to say he only wants money fights at this stage of his career. If he drops the HW title I suppose people will still bitch.
Jon said he doesn't care about the HW title and Tom can have it. He wants Alex. He's gonna get Alex.
I don't disagree. I wouldn't have minded UFC stripping him a long time ago but they didn't do so. That's not on Jon to voluntarily give his belt away after an injury. But that's all over now, hopefully, and we can either get Alex vs Jon or Jon only takes huge fights from here on out.Way less so. He's held up HW for years. Once he fucks off the division can move on from the farce we just saw