DC: Me and Jon Jones ain't ever gonna be friends, and that's okay

You know how two fighters are beefing before climbing into the cage and then they're hugging it out afterward? That's not Cormier and Jones and it never will be, according to DC.
So, if you're like DC, who's the Jon Jones in your life? Somebody you've never liked and you never will? A neighbor? A co-worker? A relative? Someone at your gym?
