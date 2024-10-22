Media Dan Hooker is blaming Dana White/UFC’s relationship with Conor being a hurdle in Mcgregor fight

Dan Hooker Blames Dana White & UFC's Relationship With Conor McGregor For Being a Hurdle in Rumored Fight

Dan Hooker seems to think Conor’s current relationship with the UFC is what is holding up this fight.

Dana has remained vague about if Mcgregor will fight again, once again talking about how rich Mcgregor is and how hard it is to fight when you are that rich but that he “believe” Mcgregor fights in 2025.



Seems like bs from Dana White. Doing some kind of Conor doesn’t want to fight but I think he will kind of thing.

He doesn’t even do this with Jones, Aspinall, insisting they will definitely fight, that Jones definitely wants that fight.
 
I believe it. Dana is one bad meeting away from going "Look. I can tell when a guy doesnt want to fight. And Conor? I dont know. I just dont know. We willl see."
 
Anybody who isn't a complete Conor hater understands there's more complexity to this situation than "Conor doesn't want to fight"
 
Him and Chandler should duke it out for the NevaGonnaHappen feature fight eliminator. Winner gets the no-hurdle, direct road to Conor.
 
danahooker.jpg
 
Conor is saying he wants to fight, Dana is saying he doesn't want to fight. Who is lying here?
 
No one wants to see Conor and hooker fight. The fighter are just using his name to try to stay relevant even though Conor does not fight anymore
 
You mean Dan Hooker is using the media to try to parlay a coked up Conor's late-night rambling and show-boating into the highest payday of his fighting career?

Groundbreaking stuff.

Shit is starting to get real for Conor now though, lmfao.
 
