Dan Hooker Blames Dana White & UFC's Relationship With Conor McGregor For Being a Hurdle in Rumored Fight Read this article to find out what UFC lightweight star Dan Hooker said about a possible fight with Conor McGregor.

Dan Hooker seems to think Conor’s current relationship with the UFC is what is holding up this fight.Dana has remained vague about if Mcgregor will fight again, once again talking about how rich Mcgregor is and how hard it is to fight when you are that rich but that he “believe” Mcgregor fights in 2025.Seems like bs from Dana White. Doing some kind of Conor doesn’t want to fight but I think he will kind of thing.He doesn’t even do this with Jones, Aspinall, insisting they will definitely fight, that Jones definitely wants that fight.