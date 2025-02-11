  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Dana said they start planning DDP vs Chimaev today

And here is the leaked schedule that they seem to be working with (rumored):



Any thoughts on when this title fight is likely to go down? Remember that Dana has stated US only
for Chimaev's next one, so those with another flag next to it is pretty unlikely. What's the date you would hope for? :)
 
Would love to see Chimaev having to travel to South Africa. :P
 
July international fight via DDP coach
 
