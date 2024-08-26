Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 158,717
- Reaction score
- 204,626
This was in tony hawk 3, I love that gameA high-pitched battle cry don't make you a thug
A McGregor call-out don't make you a thug
Them tough-guy tweets don't make you a thug
A real thug is a thug that's HUSH
Don’t think he has to pray to the mma gods to run into DC. If Buckley really wants to run into DC, DC’s whereabouts are pretty easy to figure out.