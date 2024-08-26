Media Joaquin Buckley Says He's Been 'Praying to the MMA Gods' He Runs Into Daniel Cormier to 'Hash it Out' Over Online Beef.

Don’t think he has to pray to the mma gods to run into DC. If Buckley really wants to run into DC, DC’s whereabouts are pretty easy to figure out.
 
don't really think you need the mma gods for that one, bro. i don't think DC is a very hard guy to find. provided you actually want to
 
He needs to go to the cheesecake factory more often then if he wants to run into Cormier

I don't think DC is particularly hard to find. Just accept a fight dude, you'll see him again. What a strange world we live in where MMA fighters are talking shit on Twitter and building up fake animosity when we all know they would be cool in real life.
 
This. And Cormier could literally roll off his sofa and bodyslam Buckley to Pluto without barely making effort.
 
