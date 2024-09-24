koa pomaikai
Daniel Cormier lays out how Islam could do a heel turn to become a star.
Talks about how he needs to trash talk more, become more cocky, and even said he should voluntary give up his belt and then get it back just to prove he can.
Cormier thinks a heel turn for Islam would be huge for the sport.
Chael agrees, they both want Islam to do a heel turn with his character.
