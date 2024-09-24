Media Daniel Cormier suggests to Islam that he needs to do a heel turn and become Conor/Floyd to get the fans to watch

Daniel Cormier lays out how Islam could do a heel turn to become a star.

Talks about how he needs to trash talk more, become more cocky, and even said he should voluntary give up his belt and then get it back just to prove he can.

Cormier thinks a heel turn for Islam would be huge for the sport.

Chael agrees, they both want Islam to do a heel turn with his character.

 
DC is just drunk, he's not being serious. No one cares what Chael thinks anymore, he's just a lackey and a charlatan.
 
Surprised this shit is being aired on espn. Belongs to the low tiers of youtube.
 
How about Islam starting his own brand of whisky, with his first name on the label too.
 
I don't think anyone that worked closely with Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov will ever trash talk just to be popular.

inb4 Khabib trash talked.
 
I love how ESPN knows this shit gets no views so they put a clickbait Conor pic as the thumbnail
 
Cormier is a huge fan of pro wrestling. Heels/faces in the UFC? Who cares? I just watch them fight.
 
TCE said:
Cormier is a huge fan of pro wrestling. Heels/faces in the UFC? Who cares? I just watch them fight.
Heels and faces have existed in literally everyone MMA match since the dawn of fighting.
 
PrideNverDies said:
I love how ESPN knows this shit gets no views so they put a clickbait Conor pic as the thumbnail
They talk about McGregor for quite a bit so it’s not really clickbait, the first 20 mins is all about McGregor, they talk at least about him every episode if not every other episode.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Surprised this shit is being aired on espn. Belongs to the low tiers of youtube.
Because Chael gives the deluxe ballwash & polish treatment to anything MMA related on ESPN, even sometimes boxers, every chance he gets. They know a good snake oil salesman when they see one. He's a first class media stooge.

DC is a shameless lackey as well.
 
