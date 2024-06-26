  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Pereira of Using ‘Spiritual Help’ To Win Fights

Jiri Prochazka has hurled a rather fascinating accusation at Alex Pereira.


Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Pereira of Using ‘Spiritual Help’ To Win Fights

Jiri Prochazka has hurled a rather fascinating accusation at Alex Pereira.
Prochazka and Pereira agreed to a short notice title rematch in the main event at UFC 303 on Saturday after Conor McGregor pulled out of his scheduled matchup against Michael Chandler due to a toe injury.

The two initially traded leather at UFC 295 in November 2023, when Pereira scored a second-round knockout over Prochazka, which could have been considered an early stoppage. Pereira has since defended strap with a brutal-first round KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 this past April. However, this stoppage was also marred with controversy due a unique sequence leading up to the finish. Pereira brushed off an accidental low blow from Hill and stopped referee Herb Dean from pausing the action moments before putting “Sweet Dreams” to sleep. Hill accused Pereira of capitalizing on the awkward sequence to set up his victory.

Judging by what Prochazka has seen of Pereira against himself and Hill, “BJP” believes the Brazilian uses “spiritual help” to win fights. The Czech Republic native even doubts Pereira’s ability to win fights without the help of shamans from his hometown. While Prochazka admits that he also believes in magic, he wants to win solely based on “human performance.”

“I think he believes in help of spiritual things. And that’s something I think he can’t fight without, because I want to keep that in a clear line. Just the sport performance, pure performance, man versus man. And I think he [doesn’t] know [how] to fight without that because he used these things every time. So, I think right now, I’m looking forward for that,” Prochazka said on "The MMA Hour.”



Alex clearly using spiritual powers


His ancestor, Bigfoot Silva, also used spiritual powers for the fight against Fedor.

Here's Bigfoot's manager's quote

"Jeez, I got caught. I will have to come out with the truth now. I hired a Macumbeiro (Brazilian witch doctor) and we killed a black chicken on the crossroads. After this, over a few beers, I showed the witch doctor Fedor’s fights, and he was worried that a chicken wouldn’t be enough, so we went out and killed a black goat just to make sure. Very potent stuff. Really messed Fedor’s brain waves up."

"We wanted to try that other military stuff Voronov is talking about, but it’s expensive technology and we were broke. The chicken and the goat came out way cheaper. Witch doctor is a friend; he did it for a few beers and an autograph."



Deal with it
 
Thats one way to cope I guess
 
