Jiri Prochazka has hurled a rather fascinating accusation at Alex Pereira.
Jiri Prochazka has hurled a rather fascinating accusation at Alex Pereira.
The two initially traded leather at UFC 295 in November 2023, when Pereira scored a second-round knockout over Prochazka, which could have been considered an early stoppage. Pereira has since defended strap with a brutal-first round KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 this past April. However, this stoppage was also marred with controversy due a unique sequence leading up to the finish. Pereira brushed off an accidental low blow from Hill and stopped referee Herb Dean from pausing the action moments before putting “Sweet Dreams” to sleep. Hill accused Pereira of capitalizing on the awkward sequence to set up his victory.
Judging by what Prochazka has seen of Pereira against himself and Hill, “BJP” believes the Brazilian uses “spiritual help” to win fights. The Czech Republic native even doubts Pereira’s ability to win fights without the help of shamans from his hometown. While Prochazka admits that he also believes in magic, he wants to win solely based on “human performance.”
“I think he believes in help of spiritual things. And that’s something I think he can’t fight without, because I want to keep that in a clear line. Just the sport performance, pure performance, man versus man. And I think he [doesn’t] know [how] to fight without that because he used these things every time. So, I think right now, I’m looking forward for that,” Prochazka said on "The MMA Hour.”
