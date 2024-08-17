Media Jiri: "I really believe I can beat Pereira. I want the rematch"

Wouldn't be opposed to seeing it eventually, circumstances for the rematch were far less than ideal. He'll have to string together a couple wins together to make it back. Would be hard for the UFC to sell that fight with him getting knocked out twice though.
 
when you get finished 2 times in a row against the same guy, it's time to take a break pal

These mickey mouse LHWs are so embarrassing, Alex still hasn't fought anyone with a wrestling gameplan. Disgusting trash division
 
LHW is not that big of a shark tank that it's not crazy to see him String out 3 good wins and get a shot , but of don't want to see him get slept again , also Alex is older and probably has 2 solid years left
 
I like Jiri a lot, but the UFC has a habit of rapidly burning through potential rivalries and rematches. If Jiri wants a rematch after going 0-2 he's gonna have to go on a real 3 - 5 win tear over the next 2 years.
Nothing pisses me off more than these unbelievably rushed rematches
 
I really, really hope Jiri stays at Light Heavyweight and pursues this redemption arc. Beating Alex is not an easy task and I'd love to see Jiri accomplish this, because he's one of my favorite fighters. It's gonna be a long route though. PLEASE STAY AT LHW MY DEAR SAMURAI
 
205 is weak... he just needs to win two contender fights and right back in the mix.
 
People not watching the video should know that he said that he will get a few wins first and then get the title fight again.

So he's not sitting there saying he wants a rematch right away. TS could've included that.
 
