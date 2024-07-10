I feel bad for Jiri

MetaIIica
Jiri took way more damage than he should have, and he might never be the same again.
His first fight with Pereira was arguably stopped early, he took a lot of damage and went unconscious but ended up in a good position and was able to continue. Jiri is known for his ability to recover, and I believe it was yet another bad title fight stoppage for Marc Goddard. So jiri took a lot of damage and got stopped early. Then he comes back, fights Rakic and takes even more damage there, then he comes back to rematch periera on short notice and gets knocked unconscious bad.
Jiris entire destiny was changed by Marc’s decision and his chin now might be cooked.
