I feel bad for Jiri

MEAN357 said: I love Jiri but he's not gonna be around long if he doesn't learn to block with something other than his face Click to expand...

Unlikely. He's had 36 fights and has been fighting since 2012. The old "you can't teach an old dog new tricks" comes to mind. There have been exceptions , like Werdum and Jacare improving their striking later in their careers so they weren't 1-dimensional BJJ fighters. But I don't think it's likely with Jiri. That's the downside of having KO power, a good but declining chin/durability and a wild/unorthodox style that works against many fighters. Being unorthodox isn't necessarily bad. Prime Machida was in his own way and was very hard to hit. But like you said, Jiri has virtually no striking defense and is often willing to eat 3 shots to deliver one. That doesn't work when your opponent hit at least as hard as you, is more technical and even bigger than you.If Jiri had developed a better TD and wrestling game, like DDP (another unorthodox striker), that could also make a big difference.