I feel bad for Jiri

Jiri took way more damage than he should have, and he might never be the same again.

His first fight with Pereira was arguably stopped early, he took a lot of damage and went unconscious but ended up in a good position and was able to continue. Jiri is known for his ability to recover, and I believe it was yet another bad title fight stoppage for Marc Goddard. So jiri took a lot of damage and got stopped early. Then he comes back, fights Rakic and takes even more damage there, then he comes back to rematch periera on short notice and gets knocked unconscious bad.

Jiris entire destiny was changed by Marc’s decision and his chin now might be cooked.
 
One could also argue Goddard saved him from even more damage.
Anyway, Jiri is a real fighter. I wouldn’t be too worried about him just yet. He needs a bit of time to heal and regroup and then come back and murder some top 10 guys. Pereira won’t be there for too long.
 
WhiteMousse said:
Yeah I wish Joe Rogan kept his fucking mouth shut because that is undoubtedly one of the factors that caused Herb to allow Jiri to go from "out" to "carcass"
Lol at blaming it on Joe instead of Herb. If Herb Dean gonna let public pressure get in the way of his JOB, then he truly does suck.
 
WhiteMousse said:
Both can be true. I'm honestly not happy with either of them right now
Blame Rogan, blame Goddard, blame Herb. But whatever you do don't blame Jiri for jumping head first into shots to try and land. Jiri is the jumbo size version of Gathje when he first came to the UFC. Exciting to watch but scary for their future. I was happy to see Gathje reign in his wildness a little bit and fight with some strategy and a bit of defense. His start in the UFC didn't look like he could ever last or get to the top. Was a hair away from losing his debut then loses fights he looked like he was winning to Eddie and Dustin.

Jiri would benefit from learning the philosophy of "Put on your own Oxygen mask first".
 
At least they got stopped

2.gif
 
Jiri is really lacking in striking defense. Given that so much of his training is solitary, it is very unlikely that he fixes that. He is a fun fighter and will continue to be even as the losses pile up. The UFC could use Jiri as a nail for Rountree and Ulberg to springboard them into title contention. If both KO Jiri in brutal fashion, then a rematch with Reyes could be next for Jiri. If Reyes gets poetic justice and finishes Jiri, it could be a nice way for both of them to retire.
 
MRT said:
Alex was pretty much in full mount for the 'early stoppage'.

If your concern is the amount of damage Jiri has taken, then you should be thankful that fight was stopped when it was or Jiri would have been blasted a few more times.
If Jiri had been allowed to go out in the first fight it wouldn't have required a rematch.
 
MEAN357 said:
I love Jiri but he's not gonna be around long if he doesn't learn to block with something other than his face
Unlikely. He's had 36 fights and has been fighting since 2012. The old "you can't teach an old dog new tricks" comes to mind. There have been exceptions , like Werdum and Jacare improving their striking later in their careers so they weren't 1-dimensional BJJ fighters. But I don't think it's likely with Jiri. That's the downside of having KO power, a good but declining chin/durability and a wild/unorthodox style that works against many fighters. Being unorthodox isn't necessarily bad. Prime Machida was in his own way and was very hard to hit. But like you said, Jiri has virtually no striking defense and is often willing to eat 3 shots to deliver one. That doesn't work when your opponent hit at least as hard as you, is more technical and even bigger than you.

If Jiri had developed a better TD and wrestling game, like DDP (another unorthodox striker), that could also make a big difference.
 
blaseblase said:
If Jiri had been allowed to go out in the first fight it wouldn't have required a rematch.
Perhaps...but he would still have been pursuing one. He might have needed another win...maybe Alex would have got stuck with Ankalaev...who knows.
 
Jiri's style is what made him a must watch fighter since Rizin. I don't think Jiri cares about the damage he's taken. If anything, it's that he couldn't avenge this loss that's going to affect him. His warrior-like mindset might make him think differently on his approach. If so, I hope it's for the better and still entertaining.
 
ryun253 said:
People called the first match an early stoppage, now crying about a late stoppage?

Jiri fucked around and found out, love him and hope he can return
The first stoppage was fine, the second was late
 
you are overthinking and too much focused on UFC

Jiri took a lot of damage before he was in the UFC,
he is not a rookie who just emerged

Jiri is 30-5 and had his first fight Apr/2012

Glover gave him a good beating, and he escaped a decision loss in the last 30seconds
he was never a dominant champion, he is just too reckless
 
