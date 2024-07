DDP has laughable striking compared to Pereira, and would be systematically broken down from the outside, then finished by Alex, who would catch him awkwardly trying to come in.



Alex has evolved to the extent he has perfected TDD, simply simply using his length and size to get back up when taken down.



Every single time Alex gets back up, the individual who "took him down" is now more tired, and less defensively-sound, which is when Alex starts eating them alive.