I'm a Navy veteran. I have no problem with Walz's service or with him deciding to retire before deploying. It was his personal choice to make after years of service. I was a non-combatant and can't judge him through the lense of anyone who served in a similar role to his.



Walz was free to decide that he was needed at home more than his unit might have needed him overseas. That's his prerogative. Vance deployed to Iraq in a non-combative role of which he's been candid about from what I've seen.



Walz was less candid about his service; having told the whopper of a lie that he "carried a weapon in war". What war? What weapon? Did he carry Ozempic during his own personal war on obesity?



Vance is entitled to his opinion as a Marine who deployed to Iraq holding judgement on a fellow soldier who could have deployed but chose not to. I wouldn't bag on Walz myself concerning this; I'd solely focus on the lie of carrying a weapon in war.



When MSNBC, CBS, CNN, WaPo or such have to label your lie as a "He misspoke about being in combat" to cover for you you know you f*cked up. Walz f*cked up and told a lie that is a bit of a kick in the teeth to those who actually deployed while he sat around abroad.