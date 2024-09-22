James Dean, River Phoenix or Heath Ledger - Which actor would have had the most successful long lasting career? (The Finals)

Who's your pick?

  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,801
Reaction score
45,185
Continuation to this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

If these actors didn't die young - Which 4 would have had the most successful long lasting careers?

(Actors who died before age 45.) I know some of these actors had great short span careers. But I believe Marilyn Monroe career if she lived would have faded imo. My picks:
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com









Please vote, thank you.

@-sin- @Bonos @TheNinja @Plutoburn @TheChance @Tone C @RichardHarrow @Mr. Shickadance @djacobox372 @Brom Bones @Cool Hand Luke @Gene Tunney @TeTe
@TheRash @Reign Supreme @Protectandserve @Osculater @Fuzzybabyducks @Doughie99 @GirthBrooks @MLarson @Ima5starman @Wilmer Digreux @HHJ @Plissken
@Bullitt68 @liner @Elvis. @Thrawn33 @TeTe @zapataxiv @Halifax @VulcanNervPinch @TardStrong @Possum Jenkins @JackWhite @Papachulu @dildos @Protectandserve
@mainevent 140 @west42 @Nameless Ghoul @UberHere @Gomi1977 @Speedy1 @Crash Lance @fungi @The Good The Bad The HBK
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
You're a platinum member, you shouldn't be getting ads at all. That's weird.
Click to expand...

Yeah, but all that went out the window after the server-change late last year.

But only recently has the ads been showing up in the middle of OPs.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Yeah, but all that went out the window after the server-change late last year.

But only recently has the ads been showing up in the middle of OPs.
Click to expand...

I don't get any ads. So I don't know what's going on there.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Continuation to this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

If these actors didn't die young - Which 4 would have had the most successful long lasting careers?

(Actors who died before age 45.) I know some of these actors had great short span careers. But I believe Marilyn Monroe career if she lived would have faded imo. My picks:
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com









Please vote, thank you.

@-sin- @Bonos @TheNinja @Plutoburn @TheChance @Tone C @RichardHarrow @Mr. Shickadance @djacobox372 @Brom Bones @Cool Hand Luke @Gene Tunney @TeTe
@TheRash @Reign Supreme @Protectandserve @Osculater @Fuzzybabyducks @Doughie99 @GirthBrooks @MLarson @Ima5starman @Wilmer Digreux @HHJ @Plissken
@Bullitt68 @liner @Elvis. @Thrawn33 @TeTe @zapataxiv @Halifax @VulcanNervPinch @TardStrong @Possum Jenkins @JackWhite @Papachulu @dildos @Protectandserve
@mainevent 140 @west42 @Nameless Ghoul @UberHere @Gomi1977 @Speedy1 @Crash Lance @fungi @The Good The Bad The HBK
Click to expand...

James Dean was the prototype and the icon to just about all these younger hearthrobs who came along later. How great an actor he was, I don't really know but he had charisma that pretty much outdoes them all. I've heard great acting teachers say he had "no method" which makes it sound like he had no talent or no technique. Then, others think he would have went on to be as great as anyone ever. I just know that he hit upon something at a certain point in history that made him very special not only to his generation but to later ones and all these other guys are kinda just emulating him. There are brilliant actors but I don't know of anyone who has that mystery and presence he had.

Who's to say how his career would have progressed had he lived. Most careers that start off one way don't necessarily stay that way. Dennis Hopper was a disciple of his and he had a fairly good career so Dean would at least do that well. Brando and Dean both had a monumental effect on later actors, there are moments when I see deniro, pacino, sean penn doing their versions of these guys.
 
Heath would have been one of the best actors ever imo. Already showed great range in his short career. Great performances in Broke back Mountain and Dark Knight
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Heath would have been one of the best actors ever imo. Already showed great range in his short career. Great performances in Broke back Mountain and Dark Knight
Click to expand...
I couldn't watch broke back mountain, i didn't want to watch that shit. he was ok in batman, outside of that, I don't think I've seen anything. Rivers was really good, but so is Leo dicaprio and I think he's sorta limited himself. No way to tell how their careers turn out, as I said, no ones career turns out the way you think it will. Brando was said to totally lose interest in acting and not accomplish anywhere near what he could have.
 
mozfonky said:
I couldn't watch broke back mountain, i didn't want to watch that shit. he was ok in batman, outside of that, I don't think I've seen anything. Rivers was really good, but so is Leo dicaprio and I think he's sorta limited himself. No way to tell how their careers turn out, as I said, no ones career turns out the way you think it will. Brando was said to totally lose interest in acting and not accomplish anywhere near what he could have.
Click to expand...

Brokeback is a great movie. It's not gay porn lol.
 
mozfonky said:
that's what I heard, i shut that shit off. If you like it you can have it.
Click to expand...

You're missing a great performance. Heath does a great job of portraying a homo who's terrified of being gay like most Sherbros in the war room.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
You're missing a great performance. Heath does a great job of portraying a homo who's terrified of being gay like most Sherbros in the war room.
Click to expand...
well, i didn't want to see it so i turned it off. in fact, someone was mentioning the new menendez movie on netflix and said the two brothers are screwing around in it, as well as their dad molested them, i don't need to see that bullshit. disgusting.
 
mozfonky said:
James Dean was the prototype and the icon to just about all these younger hearthrobs who came along later. How great an actor he was, I don't really know but he had charisma that pretty much outdoes them all. I've heard great acting teachers say he had "no method" which makes it sound like he had no talent or no technique. Then, others think he would have went on to be as great as anyone ever. I just know that he hit upon something at a certain point in history that made him very special not only to his generation but to later ones and all these other guys are kinda just emulating him. There are brilliant actors but I don't know of anyone who has that mystery and presence he had.

Who's to say how his career would have progressed had he lived. Most careers that start off one way don't necessarily stay that way. Dennis Hopper was a disciple of his and he had a fairly good career so Dean would at least do that well. Brando and Dean both had a monumental effect on later actors, there are moments when I see deniro, pacino, sean penn doing their versions of these guys.
Click to expand...
 
This is a tough one. I think Ledger Parallels Phoenix with some variations.

I’m not learned on Dean.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
If these actors didn't die young - Which 4 would have had the most successful long lasting careers?
2
Replies
35
Views
419
WossamottaU
WossamottaU
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Social Out of these countries - Which 2 have the most beautiful women? (The Finals)
Replies
9
Views
521
Contempt
Contempt
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Social Spain vs. Japan vs. Czech Republic vs. Sweden vs. Colombia - Which 2 countries have the most beautiful women? (Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
27
Views
801
Ima5starman
Ima5starman
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Social Greece vs. Italy vs. Brazil vs. USA/Canada vs. Russia/Ukraine - Which 2 countries have the most beautiful women? (Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Jeffy37
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,891
Messages
56,222,943
Members
175,113
Latest member
khukurikoo

Share this page

Back
Top