James Dean, River Phoenix or Heath Ledger - Which actor would have had the most successful long lasting career? (The Finals)

James Dean was the prototype and the icon to just about all these younger hearthrobs who came along later. How great an actor he was, I don't really know but he had charisma that pretty much outdoes them all. I've heard great acting teachers say he had "no method" which makes it sound like he had no talent or no technique. Then, others think he would have went on to be as great as anyone ever. I just know that he hit upon something at a certain point in history that made him very special not only to his generation but to later ones and all these other guys are kinda just emulating him. There are brilliant actors but I don't know of anyone who has that mystery and presence he had.Who's to say how his career would have progressed had he lived. Most careers that start off one way don't necessarily stay that way. Dennis Hopper was a disciple of his and he had a fairly good career so Dean would at least do that well. Brando and Dean both had a monumental effect on later actors, there are moments when I see deniro, pacino, sean penn doing their versions of these guys.