Jamahal Hill is delusional

LordHellraiser
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2021
- Messages
- 190
- Reaction score
- 238
Anyone see the interview he gave saying Rountree is not even on his level right now.
Bruh you didn't get a single punch landed on Poatan, meanwhile for a moment the entire world thought Rountree was gonna win a minut against that same guy you couldn't touch.
Hill is proof, delusion can be a gift even in the gropes of insanity. Nothing else believed he deserved more then can crusher title
Bruh you didn't get a single punch landed on Poatan, meanwhile for a moment the entire world thought Rountree was gonna win a minut against that same guy you couldn't touch.
Hill is proof, delusion can be a gift even in the gropes of insanity. Nothing else believed he deserved more then can crusher title