Jamahal Hill is delusional

Anyone see the interview he gave saying Rountree is not even on his level right now.

Bruh you didn't get a single punch landed on Poatan, meanwhile for a moment the entire world thought Rountree was gonna win a minut against that same guy you couldn't touch.

Hill is proof, delusion can be a gift even in the gropes of insanity. Nothing else believed he deserved more then can crusher title
 
He's trolling and you fell for it.
 
MMA MATH and he's a fighter and fighters tell themselves things and legit see the world different than you and I. It's only delusional until it happens. They would have to fight and I think Khalil has solid chance of winning, but Jamahal winning would not surprise me either.

Fighter A has higher opinion of himself over other fighters in his weight class...breaking news.
 
He's delusional but I can see it. Styles make fights. I don't see Khalil beating glover the way Hill did and Hill vs Rountree could be interesting since they're both southpaw and hill can crack. All that said, everything came together for Khalil to do much better versus poatan than hill could.
 
This loser should be begging for Rountree. Then again, he’d likely get blasted and knows it plus he needs a win. When he won the belt, I was happy. He was an exciting fighter and up untik that point, he was likeable. He gained a lot of points with me for vacating the belt too.

If he kept his mouth shut and remained humble, he’d still have a ton of fans. Too bad he’s a hyper sensitive child and the saltiest, poorest loser ever. He’s lost millions with that garbage attitude. Now most of us just want to watch him get flatlined.
 
I have a feeling it doesn't matter whom they put to the Flame. The Flame will burn any man.

Chama.
 
He is up there for most delusional fighter ever since craziest part is he hasn't even done anything in MMA. He won a fake paper title when Jiri was injured and his best wins are 43yo borderline retired Glover who was coaching Alex, post ACL Thiago who is 1-8 in his last 9 and Johnny Walker lol

Way he talks about himself and other fighters you'd think mofo was prime Rumble or some shit. It's insane
 
