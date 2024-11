Paladin said: Shout out to Jake Paul for letting Mike lose with dignity and not finishing him.



Some will say that's not what they paid for, but I appreciate not having one of the last Tyson fights and with Tyson face down butt up.

No Jake gets no credit for being kinda decent about that. What did he think would happen? You could tell by round 3 Jake New he made a mistake and knew this fight should've never happened.Mike had no legs after round 2. The decent thing would've been picking someone that has fought professionally in the last 18 years. Instead he created another freak show that fans were all hyped up for only to have to carry Mike cuz knocking him out would've made him look like a bigger douche.