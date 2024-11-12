  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Paul vs Tyson 11/15 5:30PM ET ( Netflix )

6RLH91o.jpeg

Paul vs. Tyson
Arlington, Texas, USA

Main Card – Netflix – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Preliminary Card – YouTube – 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool





Video: Tyson vs. Paul Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will take to the scale at Thursday's ceremonial weigh-ins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
While I couldn't care less about this fight, I appreciate the WWE-like spectacle and entertainment factor with the marketing.

But at the end of the day, Mike Tyson is 58 years old. He'll be dangerous if he blitz Paul in the 1st round but past that his chances drop significantly, as it was in his prime 35+ years ago, but now its multiplied.

There's certain biological realities related to age and athletes, and lets not forget Tyson's hospital visit earlier in the year that forced this fight to be rescheduled half a year later.
 
While I couldn't care less about this fight, I appreciate the WWE-like spectacle and entertainment factor with the marketing.

But at the end of the day, Mike Tyson is 58 years old. He'll be dangerous if he blitz Paul in the 1st round but past that his chances drop significantly, as it was in his prime 35+ years ago, but now its multiplied.

There's certain biological realities related to age and athletes, and lets not forget Tyson's hospital visit earlier in the year that forced this fight to be rescheduled half a year later.
lol I have no idea who's going to win, but it's definitely a spectacle.

This young man knows how to promote a fight.
 
1731495306510.png

3 Legends on the chopping block -- Tyson, Bones, Stipe.

Bones vs Stipe has a chance of being a dignified end for at least one Legend.

Tyson sacrificed to Jake -- not so much. It could be a shocking defeat to Boxing if Tyson goes full Dude Wipes like T-Wood.

Pray for Tyson in battle!
 
Mike has no business being as fast as he is as a near 60 year old heavyweight. Offensively he has the tools to beat Jake but he has to do it early and his chin has to hold up
 
crazy I thought they weren't doing this shit but I guess it's happening

hope it's a real fight and not a glorified spar, but I guess they both would REALLY like to KO each other so shouldn't be a worry
 


Um.... yeah.... no clever editing tricks showing off Tyson's best bits from favorable camera angles in this clip.

I hate to say it, but if this is the same Tyson stepping into the ring in 42 hours, he's going to get KOed... badly.
 
Um.... yeah.... no clever editing tricks showing off Tyson's best bits from favorable camera angles in this clip.

I hate to say it, but if this is the same Tyson stepping into the ring in 42 hours, he's going to get KOed... badly.
He definitely looks slower which is obvious with his age, but idk if I think he will get KO'd badly. He will probably get picked apart with jabs over the rounds and lose a UD or get TKO/KO towards the end. Still gonna watch though with a small glimmer of hope that Kid Dynamite catches him with a nasty hook.
 
I toyed around with watching this, but I honestly have no interest. I'm 95% sure Paul is going to play it smart against a 58-year-old Tyson. All expectations will be able to be anywhere like the absolute murderer he was 30 years are completely overblown.

And BareknuckleMMA is back on YouTube for free tomorrow. The last card they had was awesome.

 
That slap was stiff as fuck. Jake looked a little stunned
Not sure how staged it was. Obviously everything about a jake paul fight feels fabricated but Mike doesn't look like he's playing and that was stiff. But Jake ate it well enough
 
So the main event is a 58 year old boxer vs a shit boxer. Gee I can't wait. How exciting.
 
