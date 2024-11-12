



While I couldn't care less about this fight, I appreciate the WWE-like spectacle and entertainment factor with the marketing.



But at the end of the day, Mike Tyson is 58 years old. He'll be dangerous if he blitz Paul in the 1st round but past that his chances drop significantly, as it was in his prime 35+ years ago, but now its multiplied.



There's certain biological realities related to age and athletes, and lets not forget Tyson's hospital visit earlier in the year that forced this fight to be rescheduled half a year later.