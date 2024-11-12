Kowboy On Sherdog
Arlington, Texas, USA
Main Card – Netflix – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
Preliminary Card – YouTube – 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
Video: Tyson vs. Paul Ceremonial Weigh-ins
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will take to the scale at Thursday's ceremonial weigh-ins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
