Would you watch another Jake Paul fight?

  • Yes, if it's Canelo.

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Yes, if it's his brother Logan.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, if he fights for a legit belt.

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Yes, for all three options above.

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • No, he's a circus farce, just let him die a slow death.

    Votes: 9 60.0%

  • Yes, other (specify)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,715
Reaction score
46,794
Tyson is the biggest name he could he ever have fought.

Canelo would be big one as well, but Jake is too big for Canelo now.

Would you see Jake fight Canelo or someone else?

Or this is it for the Jake Paul era. He's done.
 
No. I don’t watch Paul fights. I tuned in tonight to maybe catch glimpses of old Iron Mike, unfortunately he was just old.

It’s clear Jake is a better boxer than MMA fighters and won’t fight legit boxers. It’s pretty pointless to watch him fight at this point.
 
I'd like to say no, but Jake has one legit skill and that is digging up someone to fight that seems interesting and then creating hype despite the fact that the opponent is old/dead/notaboxer/alloftheabove. I didn't initially want to watch the Tyson fight, but it got hyped so much that I ended up thinking "maybe there's a chance..."

I'd like to say that won't happen again, but maybe Snoop will look really good in his sparring videos or something.

Or Jake could call out Eddie Hall... you never know.
 
I'd watch canelo because it's a canelo fight.

I feel Jake's star power really isn't there and people are not even Mayweather hate watching his fights either. Everyone knows his shtick by now, he's going to coast on these totally unbalanced fights for as long as possible as all of his "legit" fights will decrease his drawing power. He will not repeat the Tommy situation unless it guarantees the revenue that he would make in 3-4 fights otherwise.
 
I'd love to see him eventually get kayoed. I was hoping Mike could pull it off. Haven't seen the fight yet, will as soon as I can. Someone said Mike didn't throw 10 punches, how can you do anything if you only throw ten punches?
 
Poatan or adasanya, I wonder how it would fair.
 
Sure. I'll watch him fight a legitimate active boxer that isn't too small, shot, or ancient. In other words this will be the last time I'll ever see Jake Paul fight.
 
Probably yeah, i've watched him since Deji fight, probably did the most damage to him lol
images-3.fill.size_2000x1146.v1611697626.png
 
Mike and Jake pushed Netflix servers to the absolute limit. Way to go and I hope Netflix is the new home of combat sport. No more PPV 😅

It was damn near impossible to watch the fight as the servers were likely getting pushed to the limit.
 
I havent even viewed the Lowlights. I predicted this outcome and wondering why it's a genius marker.
 
