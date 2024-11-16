Would you watch another Jake Paul fight?

I'd like to say no, but Jake has one legit skill and that is digging up someone to fight that seems interesting and then creating hype despite the fact that the opponent is old/dead/notaboxer/alloftheabove. I didn't initially want to watch the Tyson fight, but it got hyped so much that I ended up thinking "maybe there's a chance..."



I'd like to say that won't happen again, but maybe Snoop will look really good in his sparring videos or something.



Or Jake could call out Eddie Hall... you never know.