Media It was coming… Conor Mcgregor has started bad mouthing the UFC to promote BKFC

Mcgregor is claiming that UFC fights are boring because of wrestling, claims it’s just the brand name that’s keep the organization going and not actual good fights.

Talks about BKFC being better. If people couldn’t see Mcgregor turning on UFC and UFC turning on Mcgregor, dunno what to tell ya.




 
The quality of the UFC has dropped but not because of grapplers. It's more to do with piss poor recruiting (contender series) and being cheap imo. The talent, the rule set, and the judging are shit.
 
Ok. Fine with me. Let's see who can deliver the most entertaining production. I have no loyalty. It's not like the UFC ever paid my mortgage.
 
Would be hilarious watching Conor being brought to exhaustion with his 3 minute cardio by Hernandez (who I assume he's directing that at)
 
