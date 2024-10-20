koa pomaikai
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 344
- Reaction score
- 827
Mcgregor is claiming that UFC fights are boring because of wrestling, claims it’s just the brand name that’s keep the organization going and not actual good fights.
Talks about BKFC being better. If people couldn’t see Mcgregor turning on UFC and UFC turning on Mcgregor, dunno what to tell ya.
