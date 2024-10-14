UFC only promotes fighters in a bad light if they need to ruin their publicity or grow the other fighters, they clearly don’t need to grow Khabib’s hype, so they are trying to hurt Mcgregors.



UFC does not just randomly release videos of fighters getting knocked down from 10 years ago. The release of this video is timed exactly as when Conor is promoting BKFC in Spain.







It’s not gonna happen there is no way the UFC will give Conor another fight so during a press conference he can shout out BKFC and promote the organization.



Conor has only been a part owner of BKFC for a short while and the organization is exploding in publicity.



Just for some numbers, BKFC’s official twitter has around 100k in followers, while Mcgregor has 10 million (1,000X the number). For instagram Mcgregor has about 48 million while BKFC has around 1.7 million.



Mcgregor’s antics in BKFC has gone viral with MMA media and fight media discussing and talking about BKFC.



Don’t forget this is a man who took a whiskey company from 0 in revenue to being worth almost a billion dollars in a year just through promotion.



Dana knows this, this is why the UFC is doing hit pieces of Mcgregor releasing this little snippet of Khabib knocking down Mcgregor.