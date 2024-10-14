Media OPINION: Dana White will not allow Mcgregor to fight again in the UFC, doing hit pieces on Mcgregor while he’s promoting BKFC in Spain

UFC only promotes fighters in a bad light if they need to ruin their publicity or grow the other fighters, they clearly don’t need to grow Khabib’s hype, so they are trying to hurt Mcgregors.

UFC does not just randomly release videos of fighters getting knocked down from 10 years ago. The release of this video is timed exactly as when Conor is promoting BKFC in Spain.



It’s not gonna happen there is no way the UFC will give Conor another fight so during a press conference he can shout out BKFC and promote the organization.

Conor has only been a part owner of BKFC for a short while and the organization is exploding in publicity.

Just for some numbers, BKFC’s official twitter has around 100k in followers, while Mcgregor has 10 million (1,000X the number). For instagram Mcgregor has about 48 million while BKFC has around 1.7 million.

Mcgregor’s antics in BKFC has gone viral with MMA media and fight media discussing and talking about BKFC.

Don’t forget this is a man who took a whiskey company from 0 in revenue to being worth almost a billion dollars in a year just through promotion.

Dana knows this, this is why the UFC is doing hit pieces of Mcgregor releasing this little snippet of Khabib knocking down Mcgregor.
 
The UFC is contractually bound to offer McGregor an agreed number of fights per year, or they will be in breach. They are unequivocally offering him bouts, or they would be forced to release him.

You have no idea how any of this works.
 
OP has figured it all out, but I'll bet that the actual people running the UFC will make their decisions based on the financial benefits involved in promoting another McGregor fight, rather than over-emotional basement-dweller analysis.

MV5BNzIxZmIzYjEtZGMyZi00NDAwLWJmODktYTAwOWU2ZjkwZjdlXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg
 
rjmbrd said:
The UFC is contractually bound to offer McGregor an agreed number of fights per year, or they will be in breach. They are unequivocally offering him bouts, or they would be forced to release him.

You have no idea how any of this works.
It’s not like you are punished for automatically breaching a contract, it would need to involve a lawsuit, which could take years to play out.
 
Conor McGregor wanted Chandler at 185. So Dana should just offer McGregor to fight Alex Pereira at 185 then.

FeelingFroggy said:
OP has figured it all out, but I'll bet that the actual people running the UFC will make their decisions based on the financial benefits involved in promoting another McGregor fight, rather than over-emotional basement-dweller analysis.

MV5BNzIxZmIzYjEtZGMyZi00NDAwLWJmODktYTAwOWU2ZjkwZjdlXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg
Tell me, why did the UFC randomly drop a video, calling it that time when Khabib knocked down Conor as Conor was in Spain promoting BKFC?
 
rjmbrd said:
The UFC is contractually bound to offer McGregor an agreed number of fights per year, or they will be in breach. They are unequivocally offering him bouts, or they would be forced to release him.

You have no idea how any of this works.
Sometimes i have serious doubts about this claim, which fights are they offering to him that he doesnt take any? Him or others who remain signed but not fighting.
 
rjmbrd said:
The UFC is contractually bound to offer McGregor an agreed number of fights per year, or they will be in breach. They are unequivocally offering him bouts, or they would be forced to release him.

You have no idea how any of this works.
They get around this by offering tough bouts or bouts within a timescale that they know the athlete is not likely to take.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Tell me, why did the UFC randomly drop a video, calling it that time when Khabib knocked down Conor as Conor was in Spain promoting BKFC?
I'm not saying the UFC is above playing petty games, but they're not going to pass on a McGregor fight if it makes financial sense to promote it.
 
koa pomaikai said:
It’s not like you are punished for automatically breaching a contract, it would need to involve a lawsuit, which could take years to play out.
This is categorically incorrect. You have no idea what you're saying.
 
FeelingFroggy said:
I'm not saying the UFC is above playing petty games, but they're not going to pass on a McGregor fight if it makes financial sense to promote it.
It’s not worth the money Mcgregor could generate if it can legitimately bring competition.

The question is does UFC consider BKFC to be competition, and if they do, it does not make financial sense to bring in a part owner of BKFC onto a UFC platform to risk a BKFC promotion on their platform.

Dana is planning to get the UFC into boxing as well, this makes them even more likely to be direct competition with BKFC.
 
El Fernas said:
Sometimes i have serious doubts about this claim, which fights are they offering to him that he doesnt take any? Him or others who remain signed but not fighting.
Its is a matter of public record from discovery in the anti-trust lawsuit.

The UFC is required to offer fights (3x a year is standard) as per their promotional contract. That is their performance end of the contract, and they are in breach and liable if they do not. This is all well documented you don't need to take my word for it.

As some others have mentioned, they are also on record behaving fairly slimy when negotiating with a fighter, or a fighter wants to fight out their contract. E.g., offering bad matchups and unfavorable timing.

Conor does not share those same problems as generic promotional contracts. They are offering him fights at his choice of 155/170 and doing it multiple times a year as they are required. He pulled out of the Chandler fight because of an injury. They will then offer him another fight within months, as per their contract.
 
Not really related to the topic here but I saw a clip of Conrat looking visibly scared when someone told him Poirier was at the same place he was. Guy was like a deer in headlights after hearing that.
 
koa pomaikai said:
There is someone that will punish you for breaching a contract aside from a judge/jury?
If they do not offer him bout agreements, the performance end of their contract, they are materially in breach. He would become a free agent.

If they sued him to prevent him from fighting elsewhere, their suit is getting tossed with prejudice at prelim, and they will be paying his attorney fees. They would need to convince a judge somewhere that their meritless lawsuit (as a matter of black and white settled law) should award them an injunction. This is all fantasy.
 
