Media Israel Adesanya’s coach: “The DDP loss … is a lot easier to take than the Strickland one”

Do you agree with Eugene Bareman?

  • Total voters
    9
Well, Israel decided to end the fight with DDP, so no shit.
 
lol … lmao even
 
Seans a lot smarter than he makes out, so losing to him isn’t as terrible as it seems. I want Adesanya to get a win before he retires
 
Strickland took no damage against Izzy, just boxed him up all night. Close to a flawless victory.
 
I believe that because when he got beat by Sean he took a long time off, and knowing Adesanya as we do he will try to get a fight booked ASAP again usually.

When he lost against Jan, he was disappointed but said he wants to fight again straight away and go back down to MW and defend the belt quickly

When he lost against Alex he kept saying "damn I had him, felt I was controlling the fight, I know I can beat him and want him again, lets do it"

When he lost against Sean it was different, he went silent and we heard very little from him for ages, and he never said he wanted to fight again quickly ASAP, which is what he usually says.
 
He did not consider Strickland to be in his level. Unfortunately, he was correct because on the night of the fight Strickland was the superior fighter. I do think Izzy fares much better in a rematch so long as he is prepared mentally.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Eugene Bareman: Izzy's adamant that he must fight for a title, we are ready while waiting on DDP
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
cereaI
cereaI
Shay Brennan
Adesanya is gonna probably get another highlight finish against DDP
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
TRYHARD 2001
TRYHARD 2001
ff
Reasons why DDP a Hard pill to swallow for some
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,185
Messages
56,105,011
Members
175,069
Latest member
dux

Share this page

Back
Top