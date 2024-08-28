I believe that because when he got beat by Sean he took a long time off, and knowing Adesanya as we do he will try to get a fight booked ASAP again usually.



When he lost against Jan, he was disappointed but said he wants to fight again straight away and go back down to MW and defend the belt quickly



When he lost against Alex he kept saying "damn I had him, felt I was controlling the fight, I know I can beat him and want him again, lets do it"



When he lost against Sean it was different, he went silent and we heard very little from him for ages, and he never said he wanted to fight again quickly ASAP, which is what he usually says.