DDP was up 2-0, but Strickland started to engage and possibly won 3, 4, and 5...

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 18, 2022
Messages
4,875
Reaction score
9,280
The nose break completely destroyed the optics of the fight, but Strickland started landing more in 3, 4, and 5.

Take away the nose break and Strickland might have won.

I was incredibly impressed with Sean's durability and toughness, but you have to smother DDP and be relentless to beat him sound. You can't let him throw all his insanity from distance. You have to strike first and often.

I'd like to see a 3rd fight with Strickland striking first and far more often.
 
nonoob said:
Not Sure about that one CN, Sean Damn Sure wasted his shot at gold. :(
I mean he definitely didn't do what he should've done, which is strike first and often. You have to make DDP defensive. Beat him to the action. Sean waited and waited, which gives DDP all the opportunity to throw wild uncontrolled strikes from every angle.

Sean pieced him up in the 3rd and DDP panic wrestled at the end.

Sean was possibly going to win if the nose didn't get broken, though.
 
As a Sean fan, I never want to see him in another title fight. That was a shit show performance.

He looked like he was just there to collect a check, not to win. Did fuck all the entire fight.
 
Look at the numbers...

Sean outstruck him in 3, 4, and 5.

Turned DDP into a panic wrestler in the 3rd.

Outstruck him 53 to 35 in 5th.

How TF did Sean not win more rounds?
 
when you lose the first 2 rounds,
you need to win the next 3 rounds to get a win

it is the worst way to start a title fight
 
