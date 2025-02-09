DDP was up 2-0, but Strickland started to engage and possibly won 3, 4, and 5...

ComfortablyNumb55
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2022
- Messages
- 4,875
- Reaction score
- 9,280
The nose break completely destroyed the optics of the fight, but Strickland started landing more in 3, 4, and 5.
Take away the nose break and Strickland might have won.
I was incredibly impressed with Sean's durability and toughness, but you have to smother DDP and be relentless to beat him sound. You can't let him throw all his insanity from distance. You have to strike first and often.
I'd like to see a 3rd fight with Strickland striking first and far more often.
Take away the nose break and Strickland might have won.
I was incredibly impressed with Sean's durability and toughness, but you have to smother DDP and be relentless to beat him sound. You can't let him throw all his insanity from distance. You have to strike first and often.
I'd like to see a 3rd fight with Strickland striking first and far more often.