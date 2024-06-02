Islams skills are impressive

That final takedown via leg drag and the way he transitioned from that into a darce was impressive. Especially in the 5th round after a grueling fight against a live dog like Porier who refused to quit. That takedown was insane, I don't think I've ever seen that in an MMA fight. To improvise like that was truly impressive and to transition from that into a fight finishing submission was even more impressive.



Besides the high level grapples Islam's boxing was really impressive too. Dustin is widely considered to be one of the best boxers in all of MMA. The list of names he's stopped with his hands is long and a lot of people were questioning if Islam had the skills and the balls to stand with Dustin for extended periods of time.



Islam not only stood with Dustin but he hurt him early with almost no feeling out process and showed some great defense and counters. He made Dustin miss a lot and landed some really clean shots of his own. For a guy who's known for his grappling I have to admit how impressive his boxing looked defensively and offensively and even late in the fight when he was tired he was still taking risks and controlling things.



Another thing I noticed from Islam was how good his knees from the clinch were. I've been to a lot of Muay Thai/ Kickboxing events in my life and even got to see the great Saenchai fight multiple times. When I say Islam's knee from the clinch is as good as some pro Muay Thai fighters I've seen I really mean that and know what I'm talking about. His tie up was very fast and the speed he threw that knee with was really impressive.



On top of these skills Islam also knocked out Volk with a high kick. That's a scary guy who's truly dangerous everywhere and is still capable of finishing late in the fight when he's tired. Islam is so skilled and so well rounded that it's scary.



Subbed Oliveira, knocked out Volk with a high kick and stood with Porier for extended periods of time and submitted him late in the fight when he was exhausted.



This guy is a machine.