Islams skills are impressive

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
390
Reaction score
699
That final takedown via leg drag and the way he transitioned from that into a darce was impressive. Especially in the 5th round after a grueling fight against a live dog like Porier who refused to quit. That takedown was insane, I don't think I've ever seen that in an MMA fight. To improvise like that was truly impressive and to transition from that into a fight finishing submission was even more impressive.

Besides the high level grapples Islam's boxing was really impressive too. Dustin is widely considered to be one of the best boxers in all of MMA. The list of names he's stopped with his hands is long and a lot of people were questioning if Islam had the skills and the balls to stand with Dustin for extended periods of time.

Islam not only stood with Dustin but he hurt him early with almost no feeling out process and showed some great defense and counters. He made Dustin miss a lot and landed some really clean shots of his own. For a guy who's known for his grappling I have to admit how impressive his boxing looked defensively and offensively and even late in the fight when he was tired he was still taking risks and controlling things.

Another thing I noticed from Islam was how good his knees from the clinch were. I've been to a lot of Muay Thai/ Kickboxing events in my life and even got to see the great Saenchai fight multiple times. When I say Islam's knee from the clinch is as good as some pro Muay Thai fighters I've seen I really mean that and know what I'm talking about. His tie up was very fast and the speed he threw that knee with was really impressive.

On top of these skills Islam also knocked out Volk with a high kick. That's a scary guy who's truly dangerous everywhere and is still capable of finishing late in the fight when he's tired. Islam is so skilled and so well rounded that it's scary.

Subbed Oliveira, knocked out Volk with a high kick and stood with Porier for extended periods of time and submitted him late in the fight when he was exhausted.

This guy is a machine.
 
Last edited:
Ludwig von Mises said:
That final takedown via leg drag and the way he transitioned from that into a darker was impressive. Especially in the 5th round after a grueling fight against a live dog like Porier who refused to quit. That takedown was insane, I don't think I've ever seen that in MMA fight. To improvise like that was truly impressive and to transition from that into a fight finishing submission was even more impressive.

Besides the high level grapples Islam's boxing was really impressive too. Dustin is widely considered to be one of the best boxers in all of MMA. The list of names he's stopper with his hands is long and a lot of people were questioning if Islam had the skills and the balls to stand with Dustin for extended periods of time.

Islam not only stood with Dustin but he hurt him early with almost no feeling out process and showed some great defense and counters. He made Dustin miss a lot and landed some really clean shots. For a guy who's known for his grappling I have to admit how impressive his boxing looked defensively and offensively and even late in the fight when he was tired he was still taking risks and controlling things.

Another thing I noticed from Islam was how good his knees were in the clinch. I've been to a lot of Muay Thai/ Kickboxing events in my life and even got to see the great Saenchai fight multiple times. When I say Islam's knee from the clinch is as good as some pro muay Thai fighters I've seen I really mean that and know what I'm talking about. His tie up was very fast and the speed he threw that knee with was really impressive.

On top of these skills Islam also knocked out Volk with a high kick. That's a scary guy who's truly dangerous everywhere and is still capable of finishing late in the fight when he's tired. Islam is so skilled and so well rounded that it's scary.

Subbed Oliveira, knocked out Volk with a high kick and stood with Porier for extended periods of time and submitted him late in the fight when he was exhausted.

This guy is a machine.
Click to expand...
You can hate the guy all you want, I'm fine with that, but some of the losers here consistently try to discredit his skills just cuz he's friends with the guy who dominated McGregor
 
He's just really solid pretty much everywhere. One of the most complete styles, like GSP, but more of a finisher.
 
Did not read your college thesis but Islam is just not as good as Khabib.

Islam may be more impressive in training and may be the bigger guy but Khabib was just relentless and had an edge about him.

Islam will get KO’d at a higher weight class.
 
Pious Augustus said:
You can hate the guy all you want, I'm fine with that, but some of the losers here consistently try to discredit his skills just cuz he's friends with the guy who dominated McGregor
Click to expand...
Everyone does this.

People on Sherdog try to act like Conor McGregor is and always has been a complete can due to how much they dislike him. Then they will turn around and cry about a fighter they like having their skills ignored or looked over.

I get it, but I can't respect it. Too many Shertards use emotion when evaluating fighters and their skillsets.
 
Yesh Islam is on another level

I do think Arman has what it takes to make the fight interesting. It's gonna take some real high level wrestling and grappling to survive with Islam.. and even then he's dangerous and competent in the striking too so there's no guarantees if you do manage to cancel our his grappling.


Maybe some sort of grego roman style wrestler would be able to put him on his back and win like that.. but there's not anyone with those types of skills in the LW rankings right now. Maybe Gamrot can win rounds with takedowns?
 
DiazSlap said:
Did not read your college thesis but Islam is just not as good as Khabib.

Islam may be more impressive in training and may be the bigger guy but Khabib was just relentless and had an edge about him.

Islam will get KO’d at a higher weight class.
Click to expand...

Khabib is still the better fighter but that doesn't mean Islam isn't elite.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Ludwig von Mises said:
That final takedown via leg drag and the way he transitioned from that into a darse was impressive. Especially in the 5th round after a grueling fight against a live dog like Porier who refused to quit. That takedown was insane, I don't think I've ever seen that in an MMA fight. To improvise like that was truly impressive and to transition from that into a fight finishing submission was even more impressive.

Besides the high level grapples Islam's boxing was really impressive too. Dustin is widely considered to be one of the best boxers in all of MMA. The list of names he's stopped with his hands is long and a lot of people were questioning if Islam had the skills and the balls to stand with Dustin for extended periods of time.

Islam not only stood with Dustin but he hurt him early with almost no feeling out process and showed some great defense and counters. He made Dustin miss a lot and landed some really clean shots of his own. For a guy who's known for his grappling I have to admit how impressive his boxing looked defensively and offensively and even late in the fight when he was tired he was still taking risks and controlling things.

Another thing I noticed from Islam was how good his knees from the clinch were. I've been to a lot of Muay Thai/ Kickboxing events in my life and even got to see the great Saenchai fight multiple times. When I say Islam's knee from the clinch is as good as some pro muay Thai fighters I've seen I really mean that and know what I'm talking about. His tie up was very fast and the speed he threw that knee with was really impressive.

On top of these skills Islam also knocked out Volk with a high kick. That's a scary guy who's truly dangerous everywhere and is still capable of finishing late in the fight when he's tired. Islam is so skilled and so well rounded that it's scary.

Subbed Oliveira, knocked out Volk with a high kick and stood with Porier for extended periods of time and submitted him late in the fight when he was exhausted.

This guy is a machine.
Click to expand...
Nice writeup, TS.

He has a great skillset, complete and varied. I think if he has the longevity and keeps winning, he has a good chance of breaking into the ATG discussion.

I think Arman is next, if he gets past that, I'd like to see the landscape at LW, if there is an impressive contender he should fight him too. If not, I don't mind him taking a shot at Leon.
 
DiazSlap said:
Did not read your college thesis but Islam is just not as good as Khabib.

Islam may be more impressive in training and may be the bigger guy but Khabib was just relentless and had an edge about him.

Islam will get KO’d at a higher weight class.
Click to expand...

Sorry if I overwhelmed you.
 
Islam is arguably the most well rounded fighter of all time in terms of his balanced skill set and level of proficiency. But he did show some weaknesses. His takedowns from centre of cage are relatively poor. He is also open to leg kicks, body work and elbows in the centre. His striking is very dangerous because he has great timing and is not afraid to throw in exchanges. He also uses strikes to position his opponent against the fence where he is extremely successful. He is also very mentally strong. He may get beat but I have a hard time imagining how this guy is going to get outclassed at lightweight within the next 5 years
 
Pious Augustus said:
You can hate the guy all you want, I'm fine with that, but some of the losers here consistently try to discredit his skills just cuz he's friends with the guy who dominated McGregor
Click to expand...
Man, I'm a assumed dagestani hater, just dont like the brother brothers.

But the disrespect to islam skills are insane.
The guy in one of the most complete fighters in the world.
Its just ridiculous writing the guy off just because he doesn't stop Poirier in a unilateral match.

People could dont like his person, but being biased to the point of delegitimizing his skills is ridiculous
 
Islam is looking fairly complete in the modern age.

His rise to greatness awaits his successful ascension to a higher weight class Title.

His call out of Khabib for not being so great -- by way of:

"If you want a great legacy, you have to get second belt. It’s my opinion,”
-- Makhachev
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
Man, I'm a assumed dagestani hater, just dont like the brother brothers.

But the disrespect to islam skills are insane.
The guy in one of the most complete fighters in the world.
Its just ridiculous writing the guy off just because he doesn't stop Poirier in a unilateral match.

People could dont like his person, but being biased to the point of delegitimizing his skills is ridiculous
Click to expand...
People really disrespect elite fighters like Dustin by thinking he would get run over. This is a fighter who has been in the Top 5 of one of the toughest division for years.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
That final takedown via leg drag and the way he transitioned from that into a darce was impressive. Especially in the 5th round after a grueling fight against a live dog like Porier who refused to quit. That takedown was insane, I don't think I've ever seen that in an MMA fight. To improvise like that was truly impressive and to transition from that into a fight finishing submission was even more impressive.

Besides the high level grapples Islam's boxing was really impressive too. Dustin is widely considered to be one of the best boxers in all of MMA. The list of names he's stopped with his hands is long and a lot of people were questioning if Islam had the skills and the balls to stand with Dustin for extended periods of time.

Islam not only stood with Dustin but he hurt him early with almost no feeling out process and showed some great defense and counters. He made Dustin miss a lot and landed some really clean shots of his own. For a guy who's known for his grappling I have to admit how impressive his boxing looked defensively and offensively and even late in the fight when he was tired he was still taking risks and controlling things.

Another thing I noticed from Islam was how good his knees from the clinch were. I've been to a lot of Muay Thai/ Kickboxing events in my life and even got to see the great Saenchai fight multiple times. When I say Islam's knee from the clinch is as good as some pro Muay Thai fighters I've seen I really mean that and know what I'm talking about. His tie up was very fast and the speed he threw that knee with was really impressive.

On top of these skills Islam also knocked out Volk with a high kick. That's a scary guy who's truly dangerous everywhere and is still capable of finishing late in the fight when he's tired. Islam is so skilled and so well rounded that it's scary.

Subbed Oliveira, knocked out Volk with a high kick and stood with Porier for extended periods of time and submitted him late in the fight when he was exhausted.

This guy is a machine.
Click to expand...


And Dana wanted to ban him for life in the ufc after the conor drama, luckily khabib is so popular put a stop to that.
Oherwise we would never seen him in all these great fights.
 
Pious Augustus said:
You can hate the guy all you want, I'm fine with that, but some of the losers here consistently try to discredit his skills just cuz he's friends with the guy who dominated McGregor
Click to expand...
anyone who discredits his skills should never be given then time of day by anyone here... its so beyond ridiculous... i really dont get the hate on islam... he has taken time to learn English, he is pretty funny sometimes, and he is an awesome fighter.. i dotn egt it at all
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

stronghulk
Arman Tsarukyan surving the guillotine choke, what's next.
Replies
4
Views
289
stronghulk
stronghulk
TerraRayzing
Can Islam replicate Khabib's gameplan against Dustin?
Replies
17
Views
258
rjmbrd
rjmbrd
FrankDux
Commendable performance by Dustin, but Islam too much
2
Replies
31
Views
722
Oddmonster
Oddmonster
MetaIIica
Wins against lower weight classes are less impressive.
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Strijfy
Strijfy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,506
Messages
55,634,132
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top