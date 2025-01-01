What was a more impressive win, Islam dropping and submitting Charles or Ilia knocking out Holloway?

It's hard to pick between the two, Charles had just finished chandler, justin, and dustin and ko'd dariush a few months after losing to Islam so he was running through top contenders like butter. Max was coming off a KO win against justin but he was having relatively close fights that went the distance with Allen and Yair in his division whereas Charles was brutally finishing guys. So in my opinion Islam's win was slightly more impressive but Max has also never been ko'd while Charles has been subbed before so it's debatable