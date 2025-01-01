What was a more impressive win, Islam dropping and submitting Charles or Ilia knocking out Holloway?

It's hard to pick between the two, Charles had just finished chandler, justin, and dustin and ko'd dariush a few months after losing to Islam so he was running through top contenders like butter. Max was coming off a KO win against justin but he was having relatively close fights that went the distance with Allen and Yair in his division whereas Charles was brutally finishing guys. So in my opinion Islam's win was slightly more impressive but Max has also never been ko'd while Charles has been subbed before so it's debatable


Both were super impressive but Charles had been submitted before by Pettis I think and Max had never been knocked out, even though he always liked to get hit
 
I wouldn't say impressive... Islam dropping Charles and submitting him was almost a given. Ilia knocking Max was unexpected but expected. Can't really put it into words. I would say the impact of Ilia knocking Max was bigger.
 
Not sure if this is a troll or bait thread, but TS you answered the question in the last sentence of your post.
 
I wouldn't say impressive... Islam dropping Charles and submitting him was almost a given. Ilia knocking Max was unexpected but expected. Can't really put it into words. I would say the impact of Ilia knocking Max was bigger.
I get what you mean about Ilia ko'ing max, I picked Ilia by R3 ko on tapology but it was hard to believe max would actually get ko'd
 
Love Charles, but he gets dropped in basically every fight and has been subbed several times. Didn't think anyone could KO Max.
Yeah max had that aura of invincibility, funny enough ngannou had the same thing since he was taking clean shots from HWs without even getting rocked and we saw how that went😔
 
Ilia did exactly what anyone with a brain knew he would do. Islam surprised people.
 
It's not hard to pick at all, it's easily Ko'ing a guy who has never been KO'ed and was considered the GOAT of the weight class not long ago.
 
Ilia's win, for sure.

While both wins were not huge surprises, I think it was much harder for us to envision Max getting stopped the way he did compared to Charles getting subbed.
 
Ilia did exactly what anyone with a brain knew he would do. Islam surprised people.
I think you have it kinda backwards. Ilia knocking out Max was definitely more of a surprise than Islam submitting Charles in my opinion.
 
It's not hard to pick at all, it's easily Ko'ing a guy who has never been KO'ed and was considered the GOAT of the weight class not long ago.
Max wasn't finishing featherweights as quickly as charles and max had lost to dustin and volk dominantly, Charles was on an 11 fight winstreak and finished dustin(who max lost to), I think charles is more dangerous than max so it is debatable imo
 
Running through like butter = getting knocked down left and right
Charles struggles in most of his fights
 
