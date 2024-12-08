Insanely impressive performance by Aljamain Sterling

JustBleed69
Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2015
- Messages
- 12,244
- Reaction score
- 11,626
Aljo impressed the shit out of me tonight. Am I high? Yeah. Am I drunk? Of course, but what does that have to do with my judgement abilities? Probably a lot actually.
Anyways, the fact that he was able to consistently takedown and cotrol Evloev for periods is insanely impressive to me.
29-28 Evloev is right, but Aljo is a beast and it was a sick fight.
Anyways, the fact that he was able to consistently takedown and cotrol Evloev for periods is insanely impressive to me.
29-28 Evloev is right, but Aljo is a beast and it was a sick fight.