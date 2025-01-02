Social Is "Woke" going too far?

I just came back from a friends place. Topic of choice today was "woke" movies. Now even though I agreed with much of what was said, I began to think to myself....

What would make people happy when it came to roles that people played?

For example. The movie Wicked came out with a pretty diverse cast. I believe one of the witches is portrayed by a person of color who is also lesbian. The hate was strong. Now....even though I would probably never watch this, I began to question some of the backlash. I mean, shes playing a green witch...the supposed wicked one no less. So...wtf is the big deal? Id kinda understand if the lesbian black chick was playing the good witch...the right would lose their minds. This however left me scratching my head.

It seems nowadays, anytime a person of color, lgbtq, a woman or God forbid, all of the above gets a lead role, its woke. Wtf defines woke now? Its confusing. I thought it was people that specifically tried to make films confronting certain social issues. Could be a movie about a female black detective....woke.

Some of it I get it....i dont want the message smeared in my face with political or social commentary. Meanwhile, im left scratching my head sometimes thinking why people are so pissed at a specific movie.

Odd times.
 
Man children legit throw a temper-tantrum if a female video game character in a post-apocalyptic game isn't hot enough for them. It's loony. Just try to ignore them and consume whatever entertainment you like without them yapping in your ear about bullshit.
 
Perpetually online alt-right losers bitch and moan about anything.

Anything not "straight, white, male" is DEI/Woke etc.. these people don't have normal social lives
 
I think it's pretty much lost whatever meaning it ever had and that anti-woke has made an entire business grifting off of what is largely a boogie man.

Social and political messaging has always been in entertainment. As times and the culture has changed, so has that messaging. Aliens and Terminator 2 were hugely feminist films (with loads of political messaging... Hemm, "Colonial Marines", Sarah's lecture about men destroying everything, etc), no one cared cuz they're awesome and - lets be real - a lot of people probably didn't catch the messaging. Black Panther exists because Stan Lee didn't see enough black super heroes. X-Men I think was supposed to be about civil rights. The Rebels in SW were analogous to the Vietcong. So forth.

Today though, because there's some people who can be obnoxious about identity and companies will openly talk about diversity or virtue signal it's given birth to this "anti-woke" reactionary nonsense. Is there bad entertainment with whatever agenda? Yes. Is this new? No. Neither is intentional diversity in media.

I think a lot of people don't how much shit they like is political. Fucking Paul Ryan told a member of Rage Against The Machine that he needed to "not be so political" or however he phrased it lmao.
 
