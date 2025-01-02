I just came back from a friends place. Topic of choice today was "woke" movies. Now even though I agreed with much of what was said, I began to think to myself....



What would make people happy when it came to roles that people played?



For example. The movie Wicked came out with a pretty diverse cast. I believe one of the witches is portrayed by a person of color who is also lesbian. The hate was strong. Now....even though I would probably never watch this, I began to question some of the backlash. I mean, shes playing a green witch...the supposed wicked one no less. So...wtf is the big deal? Id kinda understand if the lesbian black chick was playing the good witch...the right would lose their minds. This however left me scratching my head.



It seems nowadays, anytime a person of color, lgbtq, a woman or God forbid, all of the above gets a lead role, its woke. Wtf defines woke now? Its confusing. I thought it was people that specifically tried to make films confronting certain social issues. Could be a movie about a female black detective....woke.



Some of it I get it....i dont want the message smeared in my face with political or social commentary. Meanwhile, im left scratching my head sometimes thinking why people are so pissed at a specific movie.



Odd times.