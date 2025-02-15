ringking1982
Defund radical leftists.
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2021
- Messages
- 1,275
- Reaction score
- 1,659
According to Ice Cube, who got famous for the degeneracy and encouraging criminal behavior, is now calling out the dangers of this degeneracy:
What took him so long? Why hasn't the woke mob gone after this terrible music that now has become mainstream with young kids saying the N word every 2 seconds, encouraging shooting cops, calling all women the B word, encouraging social degeneracy and murder? It's probably because they got the black race pass.
Here is my rhyme:
They say the N word with impunity,
But other races cant say it out loud because that's lunacy,
the woke mob hasn't shut them down because of reverse racism,
they get away with murder like OJ Simpson
Ice Cube warns rap record labels encourage criminal behavior and help fuel private prisons
The famous rapper claims people who own rap record labels also have financial interest in private prisons.
wpde.com
What took him so long? Why hasn't the woke mob gone after this terrible music that now has become mainstream with young kids saying the N word every 2 seconds, encouraging shooting cops, calling all women the B word, encouraging social degeneracy and murder? It's probably because they got the black race pass.
Here is my rhyme:
They say the N word with impunity,
But other races cant say it out loud because that's lunacy,
the woke mob hasn't shut them down because of reverse racism,
they get away with murder like OJ Simpson
Last edited: