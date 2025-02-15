  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Is rap music degenerate? Yes it is

According to Ice Cube, who got famous for the degeneracy and encouraging criminal behavior, is now calling out the dangers of this degeneracy:

Ice Cube warns rap record labels encourage criminal behavior and help fuel private prisons

The famous rapper claims people who own rap record labels also have financial interest in private prisons.
What took him so long? Why hasn't the woke mob gone after this terrible music that now has become mainstream with young kids saying the N word every 2 seconds, encouraging shooting cops, calling all women the B word, encouraging social degeneracy and murder? It's probably because they got the black race pass.

Here is my rhyme:

They say the N word with impunity,
But other races cant say it out loud because that's lunacy,
the woke mob hasn't shut them down because of reverse racism,
they get away with murder like OJ Simpson
 
Not by itself. It's just an art form.

Gang culture that influences it and vice versa is greatly harmful though.
 
Not by itself. It's just an art form.

Gang culture that influences it and vice versa is greatly harmful though.
Remember the satanic panic in the 80's? Then some bands and labels capitalized on it and Slayer put a satanic pentagram on the cover for sales. But Slayer never said go and sacrifice a goat or eat Pidgeon blood. Which is exactly what these terrible rap bands are doing mainstream.
 
