Elections Is Trump's Abortion Flip-Flopping Dampening Evangelical Enthusiasm?

How should Trump handle abortion pressure?

  • Appease anti-Choice base

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Support more liberal state abortion laws

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Try to avoid the issue

    Votes: 5 62.5%
  • Total voters
    8
luckyshot

luckyshot

Nazi Punks Fuck Off
May 11, 2016
17,414
12,374
This is the old story of what happens when the dog catches the car.

In his 2016 and 2020 elections, white Evangelicals were Trump's strongest voting base. They largely put their character concerns to the side and lined up behind him because he promised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Trump delivered on this promise by appointing the SCOTUS justices who wrote the Dobbs decision.

Now, however, the Trump campaign is facing the political reality of pandering to a group of voters whose stance is deeply unpopular and out of step with the broader culture. It is likely that the repeal of a civil right that all women had been guaranteed for over 50 years derailed the "Red Wave" midterm in 2022. And in one of the tightest Presidential elections in recent history, it might just cost Trump the White House-- amd land him in jail.

So, understandably, the Trump campaign has been trying to create some daylight between them and their most ardent anti-Choice supporters. This has not gone over well with a base that is used to being catered to. And it doesn't seem to be winning over many moderate voters either, at the moment.

So, Trump is in a bit of a pickle of his own making. Does he double down on his support for abortion bans and shore up his base? Does he argue for more liberal abortion access in an effort to stop his bleeding among women voters? Does he try to split the difference by arguing "states should decide" and risk not making anyone happy?

Republicans are finding out in real time that it's sometimes best to let sleeping dogs lie.





 
Everything the republicans do regarding abortion backfires on them. Abortions were up in 2023 and referendums to restore abortion rights in ruby red states have constantly won
 
He always wanted to return it to the states and talked about 16 weeks is fair .. where did he flip flop here?
 
ShadowRun said:
He always wanted to return it to the states and talked about 16 weeks is fair .. where did he flip flop here?
He first said he thought the Florida 6 week ban was too short and "needed more weeks."

Then several prominent Evangelicals "reached out" to him, and the very next day he announced he'd be voting AGAINST the Florida referendum to extend abortion access to 24 weeks.

This is just the most recent example.
 
ShadowRun said:
He always wanted to return it to the states and talked about 16 weeks is fair .. where did he flip flop here?
It wasn’t really his job to return it to the states…..
 
Anyways, returning the issue of abortion to the states isn’t wise and it hasn’t been effective at reducing the number of abortions.
 
curryjunkie said:
100% he will say leave it up to the states, because that way he can say its nothing to do with him.
Precisely this. He's got such slopey shoulders and knows it's such a massive deal in November. Him bragging about being the one to overturn Roe and that everyone agreed with him has backfired tremendously. Saying leave it up to the states is backing out hoping every woman will nod along and not care.
 
luckyshot said:
He first said he thought the Florida 6 week ban was too short and "needed more weeks."

Then several prominent Evangelicals "reached out" to him, and the very next day he announced he'd be voting AGAINST the Florida referendum to extend abortion access to 24 weeks.

This is just the most recent example.
Um, because there's a massive amount of time in between 6 weeks and 6 months. WTF?

The most common argument against the 6 week ban is that some pregnant women don't know they're pregnant yet by 6 weeks, and even that is only like 1/3 of them, and that's close to 0 by the end of the first trimester. Jesus, by 24 weeks the parents already know the sex of the kid and have the name already. Babies have been delivered at less than 24 weeks.
 
As America still debates the legality feticide, our number one ally is debating whether raping their prisoners is justified?

gspieler said:
Trump's base will never turn on him.
Yup.

If he's smart, he'll adopt a more liberal stance to try to pick up a few moderates and women. Yeah, his evangelical base won't be happy but choice do they have? Support Kamala and the atheist socialist communist liberal queer agenda?? Not gonna happen.

A few might sit out but it'd still be a net gain.
 
It’s a state issue
 
cincymma79 said:
It’s a state issue
Yeah, NOW it is... used to be a civil right.

oski said:
As America still debates the legality feticide, our number one ally is debating whether raping their prisoners is justified?

<JagsKiddingMe>
What's your point, exactly?

That our domestic politics should be more substantive and less hypocritical?

Don't hold your breath.
 
He also said women should be punished for having an abortion. Really conservative women were still supporting him. He dropped the ball employing JD with his female hatred but he's too pig haded to admit he fucked up and drop him.
 
And 6 weeks is ridiculous, being gang raped by your dad and his brothers tends to fuck with your insides a bit. But not being allowed an abortion and screwing the gene pool up with people who would do that in the first place is absurd.
 
