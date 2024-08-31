This is the old story of what happens when the dog catches the car.



In his 2016 and 2020 elections, white Evangelicals were Trump's strongest voting base. They largely put their character concerns to the side and lined up behind him because he promised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Trump delivered on this promise by appointing the SCOTUS justices who wrote the Dobbs decision.



Now, however, the Trump campaign is facing the political reality of pandering to a group of voters whose stance is deeply unpopular and out of step with the broader culture. It is likely that the repeal of a civil right that all women had been guaranteed for over 50 years derailed the "Red Wave" midterm in 2022. And in one of the tightest Presidential elections in recent history, it might just cost Trump the White House-- amd land him in jail.



So, understandably, the Trump campaign has been trying to create some daylight between them and their most ardent anti-Choice supporters. This has not gone over well with a base that is used to being catered to. And it doesn't seem to be winning over many moderate voters either, at the moment.



So, Trump is in a bit of a pickle of his own making. Does he double down on his support for abortion bans and shore up his base? Does he argue for more liberal abortion access in an effort to stop his bleeding among women voters? Does he try to split the difference by arguing "states should decide" and risk not making anyone happy?



Republicans are finding out in real time that it's sometimes best to let sleeping dogs lie.











