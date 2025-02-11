  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Trump's approval rating

Bad news war room goth kids and drama nerds, even CNN can't spin this. If you aren't on the Trump train, get on soon or get left behind! Choo choo, bitches! The Chads are back in town.



Here's the poll results they're citing in the video.


Screenshot-20250211-092633-Brave.jpg


Screenshot-20250211-092637-Brave.jpg


trump-job-rating.jpg


Trump's approval rating is ~20 points higher than Biden's was at the end of his term! Insane!

Screenshot-20250211-092332-Brave.jpg
 
