ColemanwastheGOAT
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2023
- Messages
- 11,585
- Reaction score
- 26,180
Bad news war room goth kids and drama nerds, even CNN can't spin this. If you aren't on the Trump train, get on soon or get left behind! Choo choo, bitches! The Chads are back in town.
Here's the poll results they're citing in the video.
Trump's approval rating is ~20 points higher than Biden's was at the end of his term! Insane!
